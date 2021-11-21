UrduPoint.com

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Meets With Omani Deputy Prime Minister For Relations And International Cooperation Affairs At Expo 2020

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 08:00 PM

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Omani Deputy Prime Minister for Relations and International Cooperation Affairs at Expo 2020

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2021) DUBAI, 21st November 2021(WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince, today met with Asa'ad bin Tariq Al Said, Omani Deputy Prime Minister for Relations and International Cooperation Affairs and Personal Representative of the Sultan of Oman, at the UAE pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Bin Tariq is on a visit to the UAE to preside over the celebrations of the 51st National Day of Oman at the Omani Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan welcomed Bin Tariq and his accompanying delegation and discussed with him ways to enhance ties between the UAE and Oman.

Sheikh Hamdan also praised the fraternal ties between the two countries which have grown under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said. He congratulated the leadership and people of Oman on the country’s 51st National Day anniversary and wished them further progress and prosperity under the leadership of HM Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said.

Bin Tariq congratulated the UAE for organising an exceptional Expo 2020 Dubai, noting that it brings significant benefits and opportunities to the region. He also praised the UAE pavilion and its exhibits which highlight the UAE’s progress over the last fifty years.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee; H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Council for Border Crossing Points Security; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai; and a number of ministers and senior officials.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Oman Visit Rashid Progress November Border 2020

Recent Stories

Sheikh Khalifa Marine Research Centre delivers 600 ..

Sheikh Khalifa Marine Research Centre delivers 600,000 Fish fingerlings to aquac ..

1 minute ago
 Etihad Rail completes excavation works of all tunn ..

Etihad Rail completes excavation works of all tunnels of the UAE National Rail N ..

1 minute ago
 Licence fee exemption for Emirati members of Dubai ..

Licence fee exemption for Emirati members of Dubai SME extended to seven years

1 hour ago
 Global finance leaders from 41 different countries ..

Global finance leaders from 41 different countries in Abu Dhabi for fifth editio ..

1 hour ago
 General Commission of the European Union hosts Oho ..

General Commission of the European Union hosts Ohood Al Roumi to share UAE exper ..

1 hour ago
 VentureSouq launches the MENA region’s first Fin ..

VentureSouq launches the MENA region’s first FinTech Fund

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.