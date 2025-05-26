Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Oman’s Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2025) MUSCAT, 26th May, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence of the UAE, met with His Highness Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman.

The meeting, held as part of Sheikh Hamdan’s official visit to Oman leading a high-level delegation, reviewed the strong and growing ties between the UAE and the Sultanate of Oman. Both sides underscored the importance of mutual visits in strengthening cooperation and unlocking new opportunities for mutual prosperity. H.H. commended the continued positive momentum in relations, reflecting a shared commitment to common goals and enhanced Gulf collaboration across key sectors.

Sheikh Hamdan reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to deepening cooperation with Oman across various fields, building on the strong historical and brotherly ties between the two nations. He expressed confidence that bilateral relations will continue to flourish, aligned with the shared vision and joint efforts on both sides to build a prosperous future.

The meeting also explored ways to strengthen defence cooperation through increased coordination and joint efforts between the armed forces on either side. Both sides emphasised the importance of efforts to boost the exchange of military expertise and to enhance the technical prowess and practical capabilities of personnel to ensure operational excellence and professionalism in line with global standards.

The two sides also discussed a range of issues of mutual interest, including key regional and international developments. They highlighted the need for greater international cooperation to achieve lasting peace in the interests of regional security and stability

The meeting was attended by Lieutenant General Ibrahim Nasser Al Alawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence; Major General Hamdan Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Head of the Military Operations and Strategic Planning; Major General Yousef Al Helami, Commander of the Land Forces; and Major General Khalifa Rashid Al Hamli, Director of the Office of the Minister of Defence.

