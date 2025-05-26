Hamdan Bin Mohammed Meets With Oman’s Deputy Prime Minister For Defence Affairs
Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2025 | 08:03 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2025) MUSCAT, 26th May, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence of the UAE, met with His Highness Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman.
The meeting, held as part of Sheikh Hamdan’s official visit to Oman leading a high-level delegation, reviewed the strong and growing ties between the UAE and the Sultanate of Oman. Both sides underscored the importance of mutual visits in strengthening cooperation and unlocking new opportunities for mutual prosperity. H.H. commended the continued positive momentum in relations, reflecting a shared commitment to common goals and enhanced Gulf collaboration across key sectors.
Sheikh Hamdan reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to deepening cooperation with Oman across various fields, building on the strong historical and brotherly ties between the two nations. He expressed confidence that bilateral relations will continue to flourish, aligned with the shared vision and joint efforts on both sides to build a prosperous future.
The meeting also explored ways to strengthen defence cooperation through increased coordination and joint efforts between the armed forces on either side. Both sides emphasised the importance of efforts to boost the exchange of military expertise and to enhance the technical prowess and practical capabilities of personnel to ensure operational excellence and professionalism in line with global standards.
The two sides also discussed a range of issues of mutual interest, including key regional and international developments. They highlighted the need for greater international cooperation to achieve lasting peace in the interests of regional security and stability
The meeting was attended by Lieutenant General Ibrahim Nasser Al Alawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence; Major General Hamdan Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Head of the Military Operations and Strategic Planning; Major General Yousef Al Helami, Commander of the Land Forces; and Major General Khalifa Rashid Al Hamli, Director of the Office of the Minister of Defence.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Government Communication Award motivates creatives
Cultural Foundation presents Emirati Artist Maitha Abdalla in solo exhibition
Nahyan bin Mubarak honours Naomi Oyoe Ohene Oti from Ghana with Aster Guardians ..
Eighth EU-UAE Structural Dialogue on Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Fi ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Paraguay at Wahat Al Karama
Al Ain Club lands Moroccan forward Houssine Rahimi on five-year contract
UAE Ambassador to Belgium meets with Minister-President of Wallonia to discuss s ..
Dibba Al Hisn Duo Theatre Festival continues its activities
SAF announces 3 open calls in publishing, cinema, comics
Zayed Housing Programme approves 14,000 housing decisions over three years, cons ..
Forbes Middle East launches Building the Future Summit
Ministry of Finance receives Sharjah Public Finance Award for Excellence in Cash ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Sharjah Government Communication Award motivates creatives45 seconds ago
-
Cultural Foundation presents Emirati Artist Maitha Abdalla in solo exhibition54 seconds ago
-
Nahyan bin Mubarak honours Naomi Oyoe Ohene Oti from Ghana with Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award ..1 minute ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends luncheon hosted by Theyazin bin Haitham1 minute ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed witnesses signing of agreement to develop, operate Phase One of Al Rawdah Specia ..1 minute ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Oman’s Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs2 minutes ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Oman’s Deputy Prime Minister for Cabinet Affairs2 minutes ago
-
Eighth EU-UAE Structural Dialogue on Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism ..2 minutes ago
-
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Paraguay at Wahat Al Karama2 minutes ago
-
Al Ain Club lands Moroccan forward Houssine Rahimi on five-year contract2 minutes ago
-
Sultan Haitham bin Tariq receives Hamdan bin Mohammed in Muscat3 minutes ago
-
UAE Ambassador to Belgium meets with Minister-President of Wallonia to discuss strengthening bilater ..3 minutes ago