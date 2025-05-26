Open Menu

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Meets With Oman’s Deputy Prime Minister For Defence Affairs

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2025 | 08:03 PM

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Oman’s Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2025) MUSCAT, 26th May, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence of the UAE, met with His Highness Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman.

The meeting, held as part of Sheikh Hamdan’s official visit to Oman leading a high-level delegation, reviewed the strong and growing ties between the UAE and the Sultanate of Oman. Both sides underscored the importance of mutual visits in strengthening cooperation and unlocking new opportunities for mutual prosperity. H.H. commended the continued positive momentum in relations, reflecting a shared commitment to common goals and enhanced Gulf collaboration across key sectors.

Sheikh Hamdan reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to deepening cooperation with Oman across various fields, building on the strong historical and brotherly ties between the two nations. He expressed confidence that bilateral relations will continue to flourish, aligned with the shared vision and joint efforts on both sides to build a prosperous future.

The meeting also explored ways to strengthen defence cooperation through increased coordination and joint efforts between the armed forces on either side. Both sides emphasised the importance of efforts to boost the exchange of military expertise and to enhance the technical prowess and practical capabilities of personnel to ensure operational excellence and professionalism in line with global standards.

The two sides also discussed a range of issues of mutual interest, including key regional and international developments. They highlighted the need for greater international cooperation to achieve lasting peace in the interests of regional security and stability

The meeting was attended by Lieutenant General Ibrahim Nasser Al Alawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence; Major General Hamdan Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Head of the Military Operations and Strategic Planning; Major General Yousef Al Helami, Commander of the Land Forces; and Major General Khalifa Rashid Al Hamli, Director of the Office of the Minister of Defence.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exchange UAE Dubai Oman Visit Rashid Muscat May

Recent Stories

Sharjah Government Communication Award motivates c ..

Sharjah Government Communication Award motivates creatives

45 seconds ago
 Cultural Foundation presents Emirati Artist Maitha ..

Cultural Foundation presents Emirati Artist Maitha Abdalla in solo exhibition

54 seconds ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak honours Naomi Oyoe Ohene Oti fr ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak honours Naomi Oyoe Ohene Oti from Ghana with Aster Guardians ..

1 minute ago
 Eighth EU-UAE Structural Dialogue on Anti-Money La ..

Eighth EU-UAE Structural Dialogue on Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Fi ..

2 minutes ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Paraguay at Wahat Al Karama

2 minutes ago
 Al Ain Club lands Moroccan forward Houssine Rahimi ..

Al Ain Club lands Moroccan forward Houssine Rahimi on five-year contract

2 minutes ago
UAE Ambassador to Belgium meets with Minister-Pres ..

UAE Ambassador to Belgium meets with Minister-President of Wallonia to discuss s ..

3 minutes ago
 Dibba Al Hisn Duo Theatre Festival continues its a ..

Dibba Al Hisn Duo Theatre Festival continues its activities

3 minutes ago
 SAF announces 3 open calls in publishing, cinema, ..

SAF announces 3 open calls in publishing, cinema, comics

3 minutes ago
 Zayed Housing Programme approves 14,000 housing de ..

Zayed Housing Programme approves 14,000 housing decisions over three years, cons ..

4 minutes ago
 Forbes Middle East launches Building the Future Su ..

Forbes Middle East launches Building the Future Summit

4 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance receives Sharjah Public Financ ..

Ministry of Finance receives Sharjah Public Finance Award for Excellence in Cash ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East