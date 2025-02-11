Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with President of Seychelles

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) DUBAI, 11th February, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, today met with Wavel Ramkalawan, President of Seychelles.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit 2025, focused on ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the UAE and Seychelles, with an emphasis on enhancing economic collaboration and exploring opportunities for new partnerships.

During the discussions, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to deepening ties with Seychelles, stressing the importance of a relationship founded on mutual respect, shared objectives, and sustainable growth. He highlighted the UAE's commitment to fostering global partnerships to advance long-term socio-economic progress.

Both leaders underlined the significance of expanding collaboration in key areas, including sustainable development, trade, commerce, the financial sector, frameworks for cross-border transactions, travel and tourism and renewable energy.

His Highness highlighted the importance of identifying fresh avenues for joint initiatives that can benefit both nations.

In the context of the World Governments Summit, the two sides also discussed how governments can collaborate to enhance innovation and sustainable development through partnerships that address shared challenges and opportunities.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai; Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA); and Helal Al Marri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

