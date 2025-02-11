Hamdan Bin Mohammed Meets With Prime Minister Of Kurdistan Region Of Iraq
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2025 | 09:45 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) DUBAI, 11th February, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, today met with Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, on the sidelines of the first day of the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2025.
The meeting discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and explored new avenues for cooperation across various sectors. The discussion focused on enhancing economic partnerships, increasing trade and tourism exchange, and promoting investment opportunities that support the comprehensive and sustainable development goals of both sides.
H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed and Masrour Barzani also exchanged views on key regional and international developments and discussed topics of mutual interest.
The meeting highlighted the importance of international platforms such as the World Governments Summit in fostering dialogue, sharing knowledge, and promoting collaborative efforts to address global challenges and shape a better future.
The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications; Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai; Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai; and Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism.
Recent Stories
AI key driver of future strategies in Gulf countries: Raymond Khoury
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Prime Minister of Kurdistan Region of Iraq
Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally: A Thrilling Fusion of Adventure and Bahawalpur’s ..
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Meeting with President of Sri Lanka
Bilateral Meeting of Prime Minister with his Kuwaiti Counterpart
Meeting with UAE Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with President of Seychelles
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid attend World Govern ..
Abdullah bin Zayed, Syrian FM discuss enhancing relations
Jordan marks record 1.32mn GCC visitors in 2024
Responsible practice in coffee takes centre stage at World of Coffee Dubai 2025
Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman inaugurates Azerbaijan Trad ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
AI key driver of future strategies in Gulf countries: Raymond Khoury12 seconds ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Prime Minister of Kurdistan Region of Iraq21 seconds ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with President of Seychelles15 minutes ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid attend World Governments Summit 202515 minutes ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, Syrian FM discuss enhancing relations15 minutes ago
-
Jordan marks record 1.32mn GCC visitors in 202415 minutes ago
-
Responsible practice in coffee takes centre stage at World of Coffee Dubai 202515 minutes ago
-
DP World advances first phase of $80 million Sokhna Logistics Park in Egypt15 minutes ago
-
Gaza: Return to war must be avoided at all costs, insists UN chief30 minutes ago
-
Mansour bin Zayed, Kyrgyz PM discuss bolstering relations45 minutes ago
-
Mansour bin Zayed, IMF Managing Director discuss latest global economic developments45 minutes ago
-
Al Dhafra Maritime Festival celebrates UAE’s maritime heritage45 minutes ago