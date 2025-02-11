Open Menu

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Meets With Prime Minister Of Kurdistan Region Of Iraq

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2025 | 09:45 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) DUBAI, 11th February, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, today met with Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, on the sidelines of the first day of the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2025.

The meeting discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and explored new avenues for cooperation across various sectors. The discussion focused on enhancing economic partnerships, increasing trade and tourism exchange, and promoting investment opportunities that support the comprehensive and sustainable development goals of both sides.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed and Masrour Barzani also exchanged views on key regional and international developments and discussed topics of mutual interest.

The meeting highlighted the importance of international platforms such as the World Governments Summit in fostering dialogue, sharing knowledge, and promoting collaborative efforts to address global challenges and shape a better future.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications; Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai; Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai; and Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism.

