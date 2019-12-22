UrduPoint.com
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with taskforce teams of ‘Dubai We Learn’ initiative'

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has emphasised the importance of integrating government work across sectors and developing leaders who can help Dubai enhance its ranking in international competitiveness indexes in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan’s remarks came during a meeting with ten taskforce teams representing government entities participating in the ‘'Dubai We Learn’ initiative'' launched by The Executive Council's Government Excellence Programme aimed at promoting the transfer and exchange of knowledge and empowering a culture of institutional learning in the government sector.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai, Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti and the Coordinator-General of The Executive Council's Government Excellence Programme, Hazza Khalfan Al Nuaimi.

Addressing members of the taskforce teams, Sheikh Hamdan said the leadership is keen to support creative initiatives that boost the government’s operational efficiency, which is key to the emirate’s comprehensive development.

"We have learned from His Higness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid that ensuring effective leadership is a national duty. We must all be qualified to work towards this objective by learning from international best practices and building on them to develop skills and capabilities that enable us to top global competitiveness indexes," Sheikh Hamdan said.

The ‘Dubai We Learn’ initiative was launched by The Executive Council of Dubai with the aim of empowering a culture of institutional learning and the transfer and exchange of knowledge within the government sector in cooperation with international experts.

