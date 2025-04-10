- Home
Hamdan Bin Mohammed Meets With UAE Diplomatic Mission In India, Commends Ministry Of Foreign Affairs’ Efforts
Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2025 | 06:45 PM
NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence of the UAE, met with members of the UAE diplomatic mission in India, in the presence of Dr. Abdulnasser Jamal Al Shaali, UAE Ambassador to India.
H.H. Sheikh Hamdan praised the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry’s missions abroad for strengthening international partnerships and safeguarding the interests of Emirati citizens. He highlighted the role of the diplomatic mission in India in advancing the UAE–India strategic relationship.
Diplomatic staff expressed their appreciation for Sheikh Hamdan’s visit, saying it inspires them to further raise the UAE’s international standing and fulfil the country’s diplomatic objectives.
H.H. Sheikh Hamdan also met with Emirati students studying at Indian universities today during his official visit to India. During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan expressed the UAE’s pride in its young nationals pursuing higher education abroad and reaffirmed the country's commitment to supporting their academic journey.
He described them as “ambassadors of the UAE” and urged them to reflect the nation’s values through their conduct and excellence. “You are ambassadors for your country abroad and partners in achieving its advancement and building its future,” Sheikh Hamdan said.
He encouraged students to remain focused and diligent in their studies and contribute to the UAE’s long-term development goals upon their return. Sheikh Hamdan also enquired about their academic progress and living conditions, and wished them success in their scholarly pursuits.
