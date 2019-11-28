Hamdan bin Mohammed, Mohammed bin Salman visit headquarters of Expo 2020 Dubai

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, visited the headquarters of Expo 2020 Dubai.

The mega event, which features the participation of 192 countries, is scheduled to take place in Dubai, UAE under the theme of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’ from 20 October 2020 to 10 April 2021.

Sheikh Hamdan said Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s keenness to visit the Expo 2020 Dubai headquarters reflects the Kingdom’s keenness to support the global event in which it is participating with a pavilion that is second in size only to that of the UAE.

Saudi Arabia’s participation in Expo 2020 assumes particular importance in the context of the Kingdom’s pursuit of achieving its ambitious ‘2030 Vision’.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed and Prince Mohammed bin Salman were briefed about the different pavilions and stands that will be part of the event.

They also visited Al Wasl Plaza, the heart of Expo 2020, spanning an area of 4.38 square kilometres, which will include many restaurants, fountains, and parks covered by a translucent 67-meter-tall domed trellis 130 metres in diametre. The trellis also serves as a 360-degree projection surface visible to visitors inside and outside.

They also visited the site of the UAE pavilion, designed in the shape of a falcon in flight, spread over an area of 15,000 square metres. The pavilion will tell the history of the nation as a connected global hub, and the vision of its leaders to create a peaceful and progressive society with ambitious plans for the future.

Later, they visited the site of the Saudi pavilion, which spans an area of 13,096 square metres. They were briefed about the pavilion and the structure’s creative façade, which represents the Kingdom’s aspirations, as well as its welcoming character and deep-rooted culture. They also watched a short documentary about the design and construction of the pavilion and its various components.

At the end of the tour, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed and Prince Mohammed bin Salman took a photograph along with H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance; Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia; and Turki Aldakhil, Saudi Ambassador to the UAE; ministers and senior officials.

To date, 190 nations have confirmed their participation in Expo 2020. Organisers expect to record 25 million visits between 20 October, 2020 and 10 April, 2021, with 70 per cent of visitors projected to come from outside the UAE - the highest proportion of international visitors in the 168-year history of World Expos.