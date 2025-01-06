Open Menu

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Names MBRU’s College Of Nursing And Midwifery After Sheikha Hind Bint Maktoum

Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2025 | 10:45 PM

Hamdan bin Mohammed names MBRU’s College of Nursing and Midwifery after Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, announced the renaming of the College of Nursing and Midwifery at the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) as the Hind Bint Maktoum College of Nursing and Midwifery in honour of H.H. Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, the wife of H.H.Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The renaming of the college is in recognition of Her Highness’s exceptional contributions to education, healthcare, and humanitarian values. H.H. Sheikh Hamdan highlighted how the name of H.H. Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum has become synonymous with noble endeavours and values. Sheikha Hind’s humanitarian initiatives and projects have led to inspirational outcomes and influence, earning global recognition for their profound impact on people’s lives. He emphasised that this generosity of spirit is a cornerstone of both the medical and the nursing profession. The college named after Her Highness will serve as an inspiration, motivating more Emiratis to pursue careers in nursing and to excel in this vital area of healthcare, he added.

Sheikh Hamdan emphasised that the goal of the Hind Bint Maktoum College of Nursing and Midwifery is to be a symbol of excellence and scientific innovation, committed to developing highly skilled national professionals, supporting Dubai's vision to be a leading destination for advanced healthcare services, offering the best diagnostic, treatment, and care solutions aligned with the highest global standards.

The renaming of the college is part of the ‘Thank You Sheikha Hind’ campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in honour of Her Highness’s remarkable achievements and lifelong commitment to community development and fostering family well-being.

Defined by its values of compassion and generosity, the nursing profession plays a pivotal role in delivering comprehensive healthcare services and saving lives. Through the Hind Bint Maktoum College of Nursing and Midwifery, MBRU remains dedicated to strengthening national healthcare capacity by developing the next generation of skilled Emirati healthcare leaders.

The initiative highlights the College of Nursing and Midwifery's commitment to excellence and innovation in nursing education. Its goal is to showcase a top-class learning environment that strengthens Dubai's position as a global hub for medical and health education, with a focus on empowering the healthcare sector with skilled local nursing professionals, who will play a key role in building a strong, integrated healthcare system.

The College of Nursing and Midwifery at MBRU was established in partnership with Queen’s University Belfast, in the UK and currently offers master’s programmes in Paediatric Nursing and Cardiovascular Nursing with plans underway to introduce programmes in Emergency Medicine and Critical Care. The programmes offered by the college are accredited by the UAE Commission for Academic Accreditation. Students can complete specialised clinical training in hospitals in Northern Ireland allowing them to enhance their skills in keeping with the highest international standards and best practices.

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister Education UAE Dubai Wife Rashid Belfast Ireland Hub Family Best

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed names MBRU’s College of Nurs ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed names MBRU’s College of Nursing and Midwifery after Sheikh ..

4 minutes ago
 Department of Economic Development launches 'Regis ..

Department of Economic Development launches 'Registration and Licensing Authorit ..

5 minutes ago
 Expo Khorfakkan attracted over 900,000 visitors in ..

Expo Khorfakkan attracted over 900,000 visitors in 2024

20 minutes ago
 Continuity in dialogue with PTI to help resolve po ..

Continuity in dialogue with PTI to help resolve political issues: Minister for ..

45 seconds ago
 Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Sharjeel In ..

Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Sharjeel Inam Memon condoles demise of se ..

47 seconds ago
 Diamer-Bhasha Dam victim’s’ issues need urgent ..

Diamer-Bhasha Dam victim’s’ issues need urgent resolution: Anti-Corruption M ..

48 seconds ago
HC Vice Admiral (R) Faisal Rasul Lodhi presents cr ..

HC Vice Admiral (R) Faisal Rasul Lodhi presents credentials to President of Mald ..

50 seconds ago
 Serbian President commends UAE President's 'vision ..

Serbian President commends UAE President's 'visionary leadership', 'constant eff ..

35 minutes ago
 Police arrests accused for attempting to burn ex-w ..

Police arrests accused for attempting to burn ex-wife, children

5 minutes ago
 SSDO comments Child Courts Bill milestone towards ..

SSDO comments Child Courts Bill milestone towards children protection, justice

5 minutes ago
 At Las Vegas show, tech world turns to mental heal ..

At Las Vegas show, tech world turns to mental health tools

7 minutes ago
 SECP Introduces regulatory framework for investmen ..

SECP Introduces regulatory framework for investment plans

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East