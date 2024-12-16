Open Menu

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Names New CEOs At Community Development Authority In Dubai

Published December 16, 2024

Hamdan bin Mohammed names new CEOs at Community Development Authority in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2024) In his capacity as the Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, issued Executive Council Decision No.103 of 2024 appointing Huraiz Almur Bin Huraiz, as CEO of the Regulation and Social Services Sector at the Community Development Authority in Dubai.

H.H.

Sheikh Hamdan also issued Executive Council Decision No.104 of 2024 appointing Saeed Ahmed Thani Al Tayer as CEO of the Social Development Sector at the Authority.

Additionally, Sheikh Hamdan issued Executive Council Decision No.105 of 2024 appointing Maitha Mohammed Al Shamsi as CEO of the Community Empowerment Sector at the Community Development Authority in Dubai.

The Decisions are effective from their date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

