Hamdan Bin Mohammed Names New Executive Directors At Dubai Government

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2023 | 10:45 PM

Hamdan bin Mohammed names new executive directors at Dubai Government

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th May, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has appointed two new Executive Directors in the Dubai government.

Sheikh Hamdan issued Executive Council Resolution No.

(33) of 2023 appointing Hamad Moeen Mohammed Faqih Al Janahi as Executive Director of the Corporate Support and Communications Sector at Dubai Civil Aviation Authority. His Highness also issued Executive Council Resolution No. (34) of 2023, appointing Ateeq Mohammed Faraj Ateeq Al Muhairi as Executive Director of the Customs Development Sector at Dubai Customs.

The resolutions are effective from the date of their issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.

