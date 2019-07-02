UrduPoint.com
Hamdan Bin Mohammed Offers Condolences To Dubai Firefighter's Family

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 10:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jul, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, offered his condolences to the family of First Corporal Tariq Abdullah Ali Al Hawai, a Dubai Civil Defence, DCD, firefighter who succumbed to his injuries while trying to extinguish a fire that started at an under-construction building in business Bay.

While visiting the mourning majlis at AlWarqaa area in Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan expressed his heartfelt condolences and solace to the family of the deceased, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise.

