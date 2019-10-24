UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Opens 2019 FIRST Global DXB Challenge

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 10:45 PM

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens 2019 FIRST Global DXB Challenge

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Oct, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, said that Dubai continues to cement its position as a global hub for major international events, thanks to its extensive expertise and advanced infrastructure.

Dubai’s hosting of global technology events reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to build Dubai into a global destination for young talent and create the conditions for youth to develop creative technological solutions across various sectors as part of its Fourth Industrial Revolution drive.

Sheikh Hamdan’s remarks came during the inauguration of the 2019 FIRST Global DXB Challenge, a robotics and artificial intelligence, AI, competition, taking place until 27th October at the Festival Arena in Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan said that FIRST Global DXB Challenge reflects the futuristic vision of Dubai, which seeks to become one of the world’s leading cities in shaping the future and developing game-changing innovation in key sectors. "We remain steadfast in our journey of equipping talent with vital skills and tools and supporting creative minds in developing solutions that can help improve people’s lives," he said.

He also said that adopting and developing advanced technologies is key to Dubai and the UAE’s drive to build the future and support youth in developing new robotics and AI solutions.

Sheikh Hamdan also welcomed the participants of FIRST Global DXB Challenge and wished them the best for the competition. The event is important as it brings together promising young talent who could form the nucleus of the scientific community of the future, he said.

The opening ceremony was attended by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future, Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, a number of ministers, prominent senior officials and ambassadors of participating countries.

The event, the largest ever edition of the global competition, brings together more than 1,500 youth from over 190 countries to collaborate, create and compete for a better future. FIRST Global DXB Challenge seeks to encourage and empower youth with a passion for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, STEM, to develop their skills and equip them with the tools necessary to contribute to shaping the future.

Being held outside the Americas for the first time, the FIRST Global DXB Challenge, organised by the Dubai Future Foundation under the theme ‘Ocean Opportunities’, focuses on developing robots to clean ocean pollution.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Technology UAE Dubai Young Rashid Hub October 2019 Event From Cabinet Best

Recent Stories

Al Bowardi, Japanese Defence Minister discuss coop ..

1 hour ago

Tennis: ATP Basel results

4 minutes ago

Govt. to observe Oct 27 as Black Day to mark solid ..

4 minutes ago

Germany's Maas Says Will Fly to Ankara on Sat to P ..

4 minutes ago

Kosovo Settlement Unlikely in 2019, Any Dialogue C ..

4 minutes ago

Serbian Foreign Minister Rules Out Kosovo's Recogn ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.