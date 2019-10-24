Hamdan bin Mohammed opens 2019 FIRST Global DXB Challenge

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Oct, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, said that Dubai continues to cement its position as a global hub for major international events, thanks to its extensive expertise and advanced infrastructure.

Dubai’s hosting of global technology events reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to build Dubai into a global destination for young talent and create the conditions for youth to develop creative technological solutions across various sectors as part of its Fourth Industrial Revolution drive.

Sheikh Hamdan’s remarks came during the inauguration of the 2019 FIRST Global DXB Challenge, a robotics and artificial intelligence, AI, competition, taking place until 27th October at the Festival Arena in Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan said that FIRST Global DXB Challenge reflects the futuristic vision of Dubai, which seeks to become one of the world’s leading cities in shaping the future and developing game-changing innovation in key sectors. "We remain steadfast in our journey of equipping talent with vital skills and tools and supporting creative minds in developing solutions that can help improve people’s lives," he said.

He also said that adopting and developing advanced technologies is key to Dubai and the UAE’s drive to build the future and support youth in developing new robotics and AI solutions.

Sheikh Hamdan also welcomed the participants of FIRST Global DXB Challenge and wished them the best for the competition. The event is important as it brings together promising young talent who could form the nucleus of the scientific community of the future, he said.

The opening ceremony was attended by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future, Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, a number of ministers, prominent senior officials and ambassadors of participating countries.

The event, the largest ever edition of the global competition, brings together more than 1,500 youth from over 190 countries to collaborate, create and compete for a better future. FIRST Global DXB Challenge seeks to encourage and empower youth with a passion for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, STEM, to develop their skills and equip them with the tools necessary to contribute to shaping the future.

Being held outside the Americas for the first time, the FIRST Global DXB Challenge, organised by the Dubai Future Foundation under the theme ‘Ocean Opportunities’, focuses on developing robots to clean ocean pollution.