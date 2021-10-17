Hamdan bin Mohammed opens 41st edition of GITEX GLOBAL x Ai Everything

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, officially opened the 41st edition of GITEX GLOBAL x Ai Everything, the world’s most influential technology sourcing and networking event of 2021, at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) today.

The Crown Prince of Dubai said: "Dubai and the UAE continue to demonstrate their commitment to supporting the global technology community in accelerating growth and innovation, boosting resilience and driving its transformation agenda in the post-pandemic phase. In line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai continues to provide a high-powered platform for the international technology industry to network, explore partnerships and share ideas that can shape a new future for the sector. The 41st GITEX GLOBAL x Ai Everything is one of the few international industry events that features such a vast scale and diversity of technology professionals, companies and solutions. The strong response the event has drawn from the global sector is testament to the trust the sector places in Dubai as a safe destination for international trade shows."

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed later went on a tour of the event accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; and a number of dignitaries, including Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority (DWTCA) and Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM).

The technology showpiece encompasses six co-located shows: GITEX GLOBAL, Ai Everything, GITEX Future stars, the Future Blockchain Summit, Fintech Surge and Marketing Mania – that collectively creates an unrivalled global tech spectacle hosting more than 3,500 exhibitors from over 140 countries.

Sheikh Hamdan stopped to visit some of the global industry’s most transformational technology companies, including Huawei, Dell Technologies, Avaya, Cisco, Intel, Ericsson, TeamViewer, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, microsoft, Dubai internet City and Etisalat.

GITEX GLOBAL x Ai Everything is the only major tech event in the world in 2021 that features every major technology player, trend and vertical, including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Huawei, Dell Technologies, Ericsson, Intel, Avaya, Honeywell, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Red Hat, Etisalat, du, lenovo and Cisco, spanning myriad sectors including smart cities, cybersecurity, the data economy, mobility, healthcare and telecoms among others.

GITEX GLOBAL x Ai Everything 2021 will take place amid strict COVID-19 prevention protocols, which have enabled DWTC to prove its capability to curate the safest in-person business environment and deliver world-class events with the highest health and safety measures.