Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Deep Dive Dubai, home of the world’s deepest swimming pool for diving

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, today opened Deep Dive Dubai, the home of the deepest swimming pool for diving in the world.

The Crown Prince was accompanied at the opening by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.

Located in Dubai’s Nad Al Sheba neighbourhood, Deep Dive Dubai’s pool has been verified by Guinness World Records as the world’s deepest swimming pool for diving at an incredible depth of over 60 metres and holding 14 million litres of water, the equivalent of six Olympic-sized swimming pools.

Featuring the latest technology and unrivalled facilities, including what will be the region’s most advanced hyperbaric chamber, Deep Dive Dubai’s pool also features an astonishing sunken city that divers of all levels can explore, complete with an abandoned streetscape and featuring an apartment, garage, and arcade. Freediving and scuba diving experiences and courses are offered to all ability levels by a team of international diving professionals.

Among the features of the 60m pool are two underwater habitats with a dry chamber at six and 21 meters, 56 underwater cameras covering all angles of the pool, as well as advanced sound and mood lighting systems. The pool’s fresh water is filtered and circulated every six hours through siliceous volcanic rock, NASA-developed filter technology and UV radiation in one of the largest and fastest filter systems in the region.

The 1,500sqm facility is shaped like a giant oyster in a nod to the UAE’s pearl diving heritage. Deep Dive Dubai’s spokesperson Abdulla bin Habtoor, said: "Deep Dive Dubai allows thrill-seekers to dive inwards and discover a new underwater dimension filled with adventure and wonder.

We offer an unparalleled experience with year-round diving, in a safe environment, with outstanding instructors and services. This facility is an investment in Dubai’s growing sports culture and will add another world-class destination to Dubai’s thriving tourism and adventure sports sector."

"In developing the concept and facility, we took inspiration from the bravery and fortitude of the UAE’s pearl diving heritage. We also hope to embody the determination of Emirati explorers and innovators, both past and present, as well as provide a platform for future achievements and discoveries," added Bin Habtoor.

Currently open by invitation only with public bookings to open in late July at deepdivedubai.com, Deep Dive Dubai’s guided experiences and courses are offered across three categories, Discover, Dive and Develop, and are open to both residents and visitors aged 10 and up, ranging from complete beginners through to professional divers and athletes.

The Discover category caters to those who want to try a single dive or take their first steps towards certification as a diver. The Dive category allows everyone to dive within their certification limits. The Develop category is for training to both develop skills and gain scuba diving and freediving certifications - ranging from entry-level to technical and instructor-level.

Deep Dive Dubai’s Director Jarrod Jablonski, a world record-holding cave diver and a leading global figure in the development of scuba diving, said: "Deep Dive Dubai offers something truly unique for everyone and our team is committed to ensuring a memorable experience, with outstanding service. For those seeking a unique experience, Deep Dive Dubai provides an exceptional, safe and controlled environment to learn all about diving."