Hamdan Bin Mohammed Opens Salem Medical Fitness Smart Centre

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 01:00 AM

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Salem medical fitness smart centre

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, on Thursday opened the Smart Salem Centre, a medical fitness and occupational screening facility.

The medial fitness centre will reduce a customer’s waiting time from 28 hours to 30 minutes, to get his residency visa issued, in cooperation with Dubai’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs.

Customers usually spend no less than 28 hours for registration and get their medical fitness tests conducted before getting their residency visas.

The new facility, equipped with the Fourth Industrial Revolution’s technologies, artificial intelligence, robots and internet of things, is an affiliate of the Dubai Health Authority, DHA.

