Hamdan Bin Mohammed Performs Eid Al Adha Prayer At Zabeel Grand Mosque

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2023 | 08:45 PM

Hamdan bin Mohammed performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Zabeel Grand Mosque

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, today performed the Eid Al Adha prayer at Zabeel Grand Mosque in Dubai.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai sports Council; along with several Sheikhs, officials, citizens and residents, also performed the prayer alongside Sheikh Hamdan.

The Eid sermon was delivered preacher Dr. Omar Mohammed Al Khateeb, Executive Director of Islamic Affairs at the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities, and highlighted the virtue of piety and prayer, and the importance of family cohesion.

At the end of the sermon, he prayed to Almighty Allah to protect the UAE's leadership and people, and bless Arab and Muslim nations.

