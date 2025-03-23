- Home
- Middle East
- Hamdan bin Mohammed praises combat readiness, efficiency of 11th Mountain Infantry Battalion
Hamdan Bin Mohammed Praises Combat Readiness, Efficiency Of 11th Mountain Infantry Battalion
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2025 | 02:15 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2025) DUBAI, 23rd March, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, reviewed the tactics and techniques employed by the 11th Mountain Infantry Battalion as part of their mission preparedness.
H.H. Sheikh Hamdan praised the battalion’s high level of combat readiness and efficiency, stressing that resilience and continuous training are essential to achieving excellence in diverse environments. He also expressed pride in the soldiers’ commitment and professionalism.
Sheikh Hamdan participated in field exercises conducted by the battalion to enhance combat capabilities in mountainous terrain. He joined the unit in simulated military operations in rugged landscapes, which included mountain climbing drills.
At the conclusion of the exercises, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan commended the battalion’s leadership and personnel, emphasising the importance of further strengthening the UAE’s defence capabilities. He wished them continued success in their missions.
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Mohammed praises combat readiness, efficiency of 11th Mountain Infant ..
UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss strengthening fraternal ties in Cairo
Iftar Dinner and Pakistan Day Celebration at Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah
Hazza bin Zayed visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi to exchange Ramadan greetings
130 Palestinians martyred in Gaza over 48 hours
Austria records significant drop in asylum applications
UAE President welcomed in Cairo by Egyptian President at start of fraternal visi ..
Department of Community Development hosts Iftar at Abrahamic Family House
Emirates Franchise convenes second meeting of 2025 to advance sector development
UAE Special Olympics: Leading model in empowering people of determination
ADAFSA champions water conservation on World Water Day 2025
Austria backs EU accession of Western Balkan states
More Stories From Middle East
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed praises combat readiness, efficiency of 11th Mountain Infantry Battalion3 minutes ago
-
UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss strengthening fraternal ties in Cairo3 hours ago
-
Hazza bin Zayed visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi to exchange Ramadan greetings4 hours ago
-
130 Palestinians martyred in Gaza over 48 hours5 hours ago
-
Austria records significant drop in asylum applications6 hours ago
-
UAE President welcomed in Cairo by Egyptian President at start of fraternal visit6 hours ago
-
Department of Community Development hosts Iftar at Abrahamic Family House7 hours ago
-
Emirates Franchise convenes second meeting of 2025 to advance sector development8 hours ago
-
UAE Special Olympics: Leading model in empowering people of determination8 hours ago
-
ADAFSA champions water conservation on World Water Day 20258 hours ago
-
Austria backs EU accession of Western Balkan states9 hours ago
-
Decarbonised desalination key pillar of UAE national strategy: Amna Al Dahak9 hours ago