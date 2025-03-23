Hamdan bin Mohammed praises combat readiness, efficiency of 11th Mountain Infantry Battalion

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2025) DUBAI, 23rd March, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, reviewed the tactics and techniques employed by the 11th Mountain Infantry Battalion as part of their mission preparedness.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan praised the battalion’s high level of combat readiness and efficiency, stressing that resilience and continuous training are essential to achieving excellence in diverse environments. He also expressed pride in the soldiers’ commitment and professionalism.

Sheikh Hamdan participated in field exercises conducted by the battalion to enhance combat capabilities in mountainous terrain. He joined the unit in simulated military operations in rugged landscapes, which included mountain climbing drills.

At the conclusion of the exercises, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan commended the battalion’s leadership and personnel, emphasising the importance of further strengthening the UAE’s defence capabilities. He wished them continued success in their missions.

