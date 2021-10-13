Hamdan bin Mohammed praises Dubai-based family for organ donation that saved three lives

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, today praised a Dubai-based family for donating the organs of their deceased child, which helped save the lives of three children in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Taking to Twitter to express his heartfelt appreciation for the family’s humanitarian act, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said the gesture "embodies the act of giving at its finest." Despite the pain of the loss of their two-year old son, the family "decided to donate their child’s organs to save the life of others."

"Three children’s lives were saved in UAE and Saudi Arabia because of this sacrifice. May your soul rest in peace Vivaan and my sincere wishes for a healthy life ahead for the three children," he added.

He expressed his deepest condolences to Indian expatriate Vijith Vijayan, the father of Vivaan, and his family, who are long-time residents of Dubai.

"The UAE has always honoured people who demonstrate the values of compassion and inclusiveness. The generous humanitarian gesture from this family deserves all our appreciation and praise. They turned their pain of losing their only child into a new lease of life for three children, relieving other families of the ordeal they went through," he further said.

His Highness also praised the efforts of the medical teams that were involved in surgically removing the donated organs and transferring them for transplantation. The medical procedures for the removal and transplantation of the donated organs were conducted at Al Jalila Children's Specialty Hospital.