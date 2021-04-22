Hamdan bin Mohammed praises efforts of Dubai Youth Council

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, stated that empowering young local talent to participate in building the nation’s future is a key aspect of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, stressing that equipping youth with the right skills is critical to the nation's progress and sustainable development journey.

In his statement, Sheikh Hamdan congratulated the new members of Dubai Youth Council, wishing them success in their new endeavours, and commended the contributions of former members, expressing his appreciation for the ideas presented by the nation’s youth to deal with challenges and create a bright future.

"Taking part in Youth Councils is a great way for ambitious young citizens to contribute to shaping the future of the nation and realising the aspirations of its leadership and people. The innovative ideas of the youth will greatly help in developing new policies and strategies geared to the future," he explained.

"The next session of the Dubai Youth Council coincides with the 50th Anniversary of the UAE. We look forward to the inputs and suggestions of Council members to realise the nation’s future plans. We are confident of their ability to generate unique new approaches for enhancing Dubai’s leadership in a changing world," he added.

Members of the fifth Dubai Youth Council include Badria Abdularahim Ahmed Al Mulla, Asmaa Ali Ahmed Al Balushi, Reem Ismail Musbih, Dr.

Abdulla Ahmed Abdulla Al Sheikh, Khalifa Ali Khalifa bin Humaidan Al Falasi, Ali Khalid bin Zayed Al Falasi, and Mohammed Abdulla Al Shamsi.

Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, said, "Our leadership believes that the energy and ideas of the youth are key to the UAE’s growth and progress. The Youth Councils offer young Emiratis an opportunity to share their thoughts on the nation’s development and participate in decision making and policy processes."

"The new members of the Dubai Youth Council bring fresh thinking and ideas to the Council. I am confident they will build on the contributions of the Council’s former members and develop creative initiatives for the advancement of youth in Dubai and the UAE," she added.

Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary-General of The Executive Council of Dubai, said that youth play a key role in shaping the future of the UAE, highlighting the role youth councils play in creating a conducive environment for youth to voice their opinions, in line with the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed.

Al Basti also praised the Federal Youth Authority's efforts in empowering youth and raising their contribution in vital sectors.

"At a time when the nation is accelerating the pace of its recovery from the impact of COVID-19, we look forward to new ideas from members of the Youth Councils that can support the growth and transformation of the nation," he added.