Hamdan bin Mohammed praises MBRGI leading role in humanitarian field

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and Vice Chairman of the board of Trustees of The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, MBRGI, said that the humanitarian work in the UAE is the largest investment of its kind in term of making positive change and advancement of humanity; adding that MBRGI‘s initiatives have managed to cement its position as a locomotive to renew Arab humanitarian work thanks to the vision of its patron and founder.

Sheikh Hamdan’s remarks came as the UAE celebrates the World Humanitarian Day, which is celebrated this year amid unprecedented circumstances due to the COVID-19, which resulted in huge challenges on every sphere across the world.

"His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has managed to take humanitarian works to new horizons to build a better reality," Sheikh Hamdan said.

Sheikh Hamdan also said that MBRGI has cemented its position regionally and globally thanks to 30 initiatives and establishments, along with hundreds of programs and projects that touches the lives of tens of millions of people across the globe. Sheikh Hamdan also said that in 2019, AED1.3 billion was spent on various humanitarian, relief, development and social initiatives and projects that benefitted 71 million people across 108 countries, which prove that our industry is flourishing and successful.

Meanwhile, Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Secretary General of MBRGI; said that MBRGI has continued its creative journey in the humanitarian work and launching new initiatives despite the repercussions of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

In 2019, AED 1.3 billion was spent on various humanitarian, relief, development and social initiatives and projects that benefitted 71 million people across 108 countries, compared to 70 million beneficiaries in 86 countries in 2018. Around 125,000 volunteers from all over the world joined hands with the Foundation’s 574 full-time employees to provide the support necessary to implement the humanitarian and social projects and campaigns on ground.

Humanitarian Aid & Relief In 2019, around AED 262 million went towards Humanitarian Aid & Relief projects and programmes that touched the lives of more than 17 million people around the world, of whom 9 million people benefitted from clean water projects of the UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia) in developing countries. Suqia drilled wells and developed water distribution and purification networks across the world to address water scarcity throughout last year.

Around 2.6 million people across the world benefitted from the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment’s, MBRCH, projects and initiatives centered on empowering youth. The Establishment bolstered its youth-centric services by supporting education and building schools, and implemented several developmental initiatives to improve lives in disadvantaged societies and improve future outlook for success.