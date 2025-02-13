Hamdan bin Mohammed presents Saudi teacher Mansour Al-Mansour with Global Teacher Prize

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence presented the GEMS Education Global Teacher prize 2025, valued at US$1 million, to Saudi teacher Mansour Al-Mansour.

The ceremony, held during the World Governments Summit 2025, was attended by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; and His Highness Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan affirmed that education is the cornerstone of civilisation, and a key driver of all development efforts. Knowledge and its role in shaping the future are the main enablers of nations’ future building endeavours, he noted.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said: “The role of teachers goes beyond transferring knowledge. It includes inspiring new generations through knowledge, creativity and motivation, as well as innovative experiences, to persevere and actively engage in building the future.”

Mansour bin Abdullah Al-Mansour, a teacher at Prince Saud bin Jalawi school in Al-Ahsa, Saudi Arabia, has volunteered over 3,000 hours helping his community, including transforming the lives of hundreds of gifted orphans, and was selected from over 5,000 nominations and applications from 89 countries around the world.

Now in its ninth year, the GEMS Education Global Teacher Prize, a Varkey Foundation initiative organised in collaboration with UNESCO, is one of the world’s most prominent awards.

The Global Teacher Prize was set up to recognise one exceptional teacher who has made an outstanding contribution to the profession as well as to shine a spotlight on the important role teachers play in society. Since its launch, the Global Teacher Prize has received over 100,000 applications and nominations from around the globe.

On winning the Global Teacher Prize 2025, Mansour bin Abdullah Al-Mansour said: “Thank you to GEMS Education, the Varkey Foundation, and UNESCO for this incredible honour. It is humbling to be recognised among such remarkable educators from all around the world. Through this powerful new platform, I hope to uplift the lives of many more children in Saudi Arabia and beyond. Every child deserves the chance to shine, regardless of their circumstances, and I will continue to work towards breaking barriers so that no young person is left behind.”

Sunny Varkey, Founder of the Global Teacher Prize, GEMS Education and Chairman of the Varkey Foundation, said: “Congratulations to Mansour on winning the GEMS Education Global Teacher Prize 2025. Your inspiring journey is a true reflection of your passion, dedication, and the life-changing power of education.

Stefania Giannini, UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Education, said: “UNESCO is proud to support the Global Teacher Prize, which honours the dedication and impact of teachers worldwide. In a time of global teacher shortages, challenging conditions and technological advances, recognising and investing in teachers is essential to building a just, inclusive, and sustainable future. Teachers matter as they shape not only the next generation but the future of our societies.”

Lisa Crausby, Chief Education Officer at GEMS Education, said: “At GEMS Education, we see every day the immense impact that teachers have on their students and communities – and the power of education to truly transform lives for the better. It gives me great pleasure to congratulate Mansour on winning the GEMS Education Global Teacher Prize. This is a well-deserved recognition of your remarkable efforts to uplift and inspire not just young minds, but educators worldwide.”

Since 2001, Mansour bin Abdullah Al-Mansour has been teaching in low-income neighbourhoods, supporting students facing academic challenges, including those with disabilities, learning difficulties, and children from illiterate families. He also helped his students take part in the ‘Riyali Financial Awareness Initiative’, aimed at empowering low-income students by equipping them with entrepreneurship skills and financial literacy training to become financially independent. In collaboration with charitable organisations, Mansour provided interest-free loans of SAR500 per student to establish small businesses (kiosks), with students earning between SAR1,300-1,500 within two months. One student now owns a small business, generating a stable income of SAR1,500-2,500 monthly.

Beyond his work with students, Mansour supports other teachers. He has authored more than 21 books on education, including subjects like innovative teaching and professional ethics, and provided over 300 training hours to educators across the Gulf region.

Mansour’s contributions have been so impactful that he was appointed as an international ambassador for the Hamdan Bin Rashid Foundation in Dubai, where he travels across Gulf countries sharing his expertise and training teachers.

The top 10 finalists for the GEMS Education Global Teacher Prize 2025 were Brett Dascombe from Australia; Céline Haller from France; Erick Hueck from the US; Karina Sarro from Argentina; Mohammad Imran Khan Mewati from India; Muhammad Nazmi from Malaysia; Ramón Majé Floriano from Colombia; Subash Chandar K from New Zealand; and Tionge Mtambo from Malawi.

Teachers applying for the Global Teacher Prize are assessed on teaching practices, how they innovate to address local challenges, achieve demonstrable learning outcomes, impact the community beyond the classroom, help children become global citizens, improve the teaching profession, and gain recognition from external bodies.