Hamdan bin Mohammed Programme for Government Services shortlists nine government entities for Hamdan Flag

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2025) The Hamdan bin Mohammed Programme for Government Services, part of the General Secretariat of The Executive Council of Dubai, has announced the shortlist for its three coveted awards: the Hamdan Flag, Best Pioneering Initiative, and Best Digital City Experience.

The selection highlights remarkable achievements in enhancing customer experiences and elevating service quality and efficiency in line with the 360 Services policy, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global leader in innovative government services and seamless customer experiences.

Nine entities from the Government of Dubai have been named as finalists for the Hamdan Flag recognising their efforts in implementing the 360 Services policy to enhance, personalise, and digitalise public services. Selected from a pool of 27 contenders, these entities are at the forefront of public service innovation, improving government efficiency and service integration.

They include: the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, the Community Development Authority, General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs-Dubai, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Police, Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, Dubai Customs, and Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment.

Eman Al Suwaidi, Director of the Assessment and Studies Department at the General Secretariat of The Executive Council, said: “Dubai’s unwavering commitment to continuous improvement is driving the advancement of government services. Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, we are dedicated to enhancing innovation and developing a world-class model for seamless, proactive, and personalised public services.

"The Hamdan bin Mohammed Programme for Government Services has redefined how public services evolve to enhance customer experiences and strengthen Dubai’s leadership in service development. Through this programme, we actively support government entities in raising service standards and implementing the 360 Services policy, while fostering healthy competition with the Hamdan Flag. We extend our gratitude to all participants for their submissions and congratulate the finalists on their achievements.”

Eight innovative initiatives have been shortlisted for the best Pioneering Initiative award showcasing excellence in digital transformation, efficiency, and service enhancement.

They include: Montaji Plus by Dubai Municipality, which enhances product safety using AI-driven quality assurance; Smart travel by the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs-Dubai, which reduces waiting times and improves the passenger experience through digital innovation; Driver’s Licensing by the Roads and Transport Authority, which simplifies and accelerates licensing processes using digital solutions; Digitalised ATA Carnet by Dubai Chambers, which streamlines international trade documentation and eliminates the need for in-person service requirements; Cross-Border E-Commerce by Dubai Customs, which enhances trade efficiency by automating customs clearance and improving supply chain integration; Smart Housing by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, which provides end-to-end smart solutions for homeownership, maintenance, and reconstruction; Dubai Empowerment by the Community Development Authority, which supports individuals through training, employment, and financial benefits; and Ease of Doing business by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, which simplifies investment procedures through the Dubai Unified License, digital services, and legislative updates.

Four initiatives have been shortlisted for the Best Digital City Experience (by Dubai Digital Authority), recognising transformative digital solutions evaluated under the Hamdan bin Mohammed Programme for Government Services. These initiatives include: Land Grants and Exchange, which enables UAE citizens to digitally allocate and exchange land through a transparent and an integrated platform; EV Green Charger, which enhances the EV user experience by integrating services from registration to charging access; Driving a Vehicle: Transfer or Renewal of Ownership, which streamlines vehicle transfer and registration through advanced digital solutions, reducing the need for in-person visits; and Digitalisation of Death-Related Procedures for UAE citizens in Dubai, which supports bereaved families by integrating all burial and post-burial services across relevant authorities in Dubai.

The Hamdan bin Mohammed Programme for Government Services is aligned with Dubai’s vision for integrated government services under the 360 Services policy. The policy aims to automate 100% of public services, integrate 90% of services, and eliminate the need for in-person visits for 90% of services.

All submissions underwent a rigorous assessment by international experts based on five key criteria: impact, adoption of a whole-of-government approach, creativity and innovation, service culture, and sustainability of results.

