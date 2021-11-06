UrduPoint.com

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Receives Crown Prince Of Luxembourg At Expo 2020 Dubai

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 seconds ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 09:15 PM

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Crown Prince of Luxembourg at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, today met with HRH Crown Prince Guillaume of Luxembourg, who is visiting Dubai as part of Luxembourg’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai.

The meeting, held at the country’s Pavilion in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, explored ways of strengthening bilateral relations between Luxembourg and the UAE, with a focus on future development and means of expanding cooperation in the fields of economy, technology and culture. The meeting also discussed ways of enhancing partnership between the private sectors of both countries in areas of investment and trade.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed praised the fast-paced development of Luxembourg as a key global financial and industrial destination.

He also expressed the hope that the country’s participation in Expo 2020 in Dubai will facilitate further cooperation between the two countries in areas of mutual interest.

HRH Crown Prince Guillaume of Luxembourg expressed his admiration of the UAE’s comprehensive development drive, which represents an inspiring model of sustainable development.

He also praised the ambitious vision of the UAE for the future, noting Luxembourg and the UAE’s strong ties in the fields of financial services, logistics, space, health and fintech.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed and HRH Crown Prince Guillaume of Luxembourg toured the Luxembourg Pavilion being held under the theme ‘Resourceful Luxembourg’.

The design of the Pavilion is based on the idea of ​​the Möbius ribbon, an infinite form, like the circular economy, but also a symbol of openness and dynamism.

Being held for the first time in the middle East, Africa and South Asia region, Expo 2020 Dubai houses the pavilions of 192 countries participating in the event as well as those of diverse organisations from across the world.

The mega global show runs for 182 days until 31st March, 2022.

Related Topics

Africa World Technology UAE Dubai Rashid Luxembourg Middle East March 2020 Event From Asia

Recent Stories

Punjab University Vice Chancellor inaugurates art ..

Punjab University Vice Chancellor inaugurates art exhibition

2 minutes ago
 Guard Group Polo Cup: ZS Polo face Country in fina ..

Guard Group Polo Cup: ZS Polo face Country in final

2 minutes ago
 Over 4.07m people vaccinated against COVID-19 in F ..

Over 4.07m people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 Solskjaer denies he is on borrowed time despite Ma ..

Solskjaer denies he is on borrowed time despite Man City defeat

2 minutes ago
 Kashmir Folk artists enthrall audience at Lok Mela ..

Kashmir Folk artists enthrall audience at Lok Mela

2 minutes ago
 Governor inaugurates Rizwan Saeed, Saadat Shuhda p ..

Governor inaugurates Rizwan Saeed, Saadat Shuhda parks

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.