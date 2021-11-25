UrduPoint.com

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Receives Crown Prince Of Bahrain At Al Maktoum International Airport

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2021) DUBAI, 25th November 2021 (WAM) - HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, today arrived in Dubai as part of a visit to participate in his country’s National Day celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Upon his arrival at Al Maktoum International Airport, HRH Prince Salman and his accompanying delegation were welcomed by the H.H.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa was also welcomed by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Council; H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai sports Council; H.H. Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Director General of Dubai's Department of Information and Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs.

