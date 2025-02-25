Open Menu

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Receives Hazza Bin Zayed In Dubai

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2025 | 01:45 AM

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Hazza bin Zayed in Dubai

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2025) DUBAI, 25th February, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, met today with H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region.
The meeting, held at Al Mudaif Majlis in Union House, Dubai, was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai sports Council; H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture); along with a number of sheikhs, ministers, dignitaries, senior officials, as well as a distinguished group of businessmen and investors.
Discussions during the meeting reviewed the UAE’s ongoing comprehensive and sustainable development projects across various sectors, driven by the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.


Their Highnesses also discussed the synergy between Federal and local entities, focusing on enhancing government operations and improving the quality and efficiency of public services for citizens, residents, and visitors. This synergy further solidifies the UAE's position in global competitiveness rankings, underscoring the nation's dedication to human well-being and its commitment to upholding the highest standards of living as a cornerstone of its development strategy.
Additionally, Sheikh Hamdan met with top global investors from prominent institutions currently visiting Dubai as part of a high-profile delegation attending Bank of America's Global Investor Summit (GIS).

Hosted by the bank’s Global Markets Division, the event brought together the world’s leading financial experts and thought leaders to discuss key market trends.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Sports UAE Dubai Bank Rashid February Market Event From Government Top

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed directs prize money won by Min ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed directs prize money won by Ministry of Defence teams during ..

5 minutes ago
 Forcing people from their land completely unaccept ..

Forcing people from their land completely unacceptable: UN High Commissioner for ..

21 minutes ago
 Austria strengthens commitment to IAEA in tackling ..

Austria strengthens commitment to IAEA in tackling nuclear security challenges

36 minutes ago
 UAE, Italy sign three investment memoranda to faci ..

UAE, Italy sign three investment memoranda to facilitate cooperation in pharmace ..

51 minutes ago
 ADX unveils 'ADX Group' to further advance Abu Dha ..

ADX unveils 'ADX Group' to further advance Abu Dhabi’s investment landscape

1 hour ago
 Dubai Films and Games Commission hosts media retre ..

Dubai Films and Games Commission hosts media retreat with global production comp ..

2 hours ago
Emirates NBD's General Assembly Meeting approves s ..

Emirates NBD's General Assembly Meeting approves substantial ordinary dividend o ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan’s economy on the path to stability: Adv ..

Pakistan’s economy on the path to stability: Adviser

2 hours ago
 Kohat Police honors exceptional officers with awar ..

Kohat Police honors exceptional officers with awards

2 hours ago
 US designats16 entities, vessels for involvement i ..

US designats16 entities, vessels for involvement in Iran’s petroleum, petroche ..

2 hours ago
 PTI responsible for damaging system: Afzal

PTI responsible for damaging system: Afzal

2 hours ago
 Speakers for youth role to foster peace, social co ..

Speakers for youth role to foster peace, social cohesion

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East