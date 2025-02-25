Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Hazza bin Zayed in Dubai

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2025) DUBAI, 25th February, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, met today with H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region.

The meeting, held at Al Mudaif Majlis in Union House, Dubai, was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai sports Council; H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture); along with a number of sheikhs, ministers, dignitaries, senior officials, as well as a distinguished group of businessmen and investors.

Discussions during the meeting reviewed the UAE’s ongoing comprehensive and sustainable development projects across various sectors, driven by the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.



Their Highnesses also discussed the synergy between Federal and local entities, focusing on enhancing government operations and improving the quality and efficiency of public services for citizens, residents, and visitors. This synergy further solidifies the UAE's position in global competitiveness rankings, underscoring the nation's dedication to human well-being and its commitment to upholding the highest standards of living as a cornerstone of its development strategy.

Additionally, Sheikh Hamdan met with top global investors from prominent institutions currently visiting Dubai as part of a high-profile delegation attending Bank of America's Global Investor Summit (GIS).

Hosted by the bank’s Global Markets Division, the event brought together the world’s leading financial experts and thought leaders to discuss key market trends.