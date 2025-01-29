Open Menu

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Receives Official Invitation From Indian Prime Minister To Visit Country In April

Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2025 | 08:15 PM

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives official invitation from Indian Prime Minister to visit country in April

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, received an official invitation from Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, to visit the country in April this year.

The invitation was conveyed by Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India’s Minister of External Affairs, during a meeting with H.H. Sheikh Hamdan today.

Welcoming Dr. Jaishankar and his accompanying delegation, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan reaffirmed the strong bonds, rooted in historic ties, between the UAE and India, spanning economic, cultural, social and developmental fields.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan also highlighted the continuous growth of UAE-India relations under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India.

During the meeting, both sides explored ways to enhance their multi-faceted bilateral cooperation, with a focus on sectors critical to the future aspirations of the two countries.

The discussions emphasised the importance of strengthening economic ties by further leveraging the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) to enhance trade flows and investment opportunities.

The meeting was attended by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; and Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi UAE Dubai Visit Rashid April From Cabinet Agreement

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives official invitation f ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives official invitation from Indian Prime Minister to v ..

7 minutes ago

Economist Rao Babar Jamil joins Pakistan Peoples’ Party

21 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz directs for expeditious work on Ring ..

Maryam Nawaz directs for expeditious work on Ring Road project

9 minutes ago
 3 development schemes approved

3 development schemes approved

9 minutes ago
 Gold prices surge after two days of decline in loc ..

Gold prices surge after two days of decline in local, global markets

37 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs celebrates World Customs Day, unveil ..

Dubai Customs celebrates World Customs Day, unveils 'Shahin' digital platform

37 minutes ago
Sixth edition of Jewels of Emirates Show opens in ..

Sixth edition of Jewels of Emirates Show opens in Sharjah

37 minutes ago
 42 Abu Dhabi hosts AI Hackathon with over 80 parti ..

42 Abu Dhabi hosts AI Hackathon with over 80 participants

37 minutes ago
 Five injured in Karachi road accident

Five injured in Karachi road accident

9 minutes ago
 CM to establish PSPA to counter illegal housing so ..

CM to establish PSPA to counter illegal housing societies

9 minutes ago
 Envoys of Angola, Jamaica, Luxembourg, Uruguay, Ma ..

Envoys of Angola, Jamaica, Luxembourg, Uruguay, Malta present credentials to Pre ..

9 minutes ago
 Selection committee completes initial consultation ..

Selection committee completes initial consultation for ICC CT 2025, tri-nation s ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East