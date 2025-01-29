Hamdan bin Mohammed receives official invitation from Indian Prime Minister to visit country in April

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, received an official invitation from Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, to visit the country in April this year.

The invitation was conveyed by Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India’s Minister of External Affairs, during a meeting with H.H. Sheikh Hamdan today.

Welcoming Dr. Jaishankar and his accompanying delegation, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan reaffirmed the strong bonds, rooted in historic ties, between the UAE and India, spanning economic, cultural, social and developmental fields.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan also highlighted the continuous growth of UAE-India relations under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India.

During the meeting, both sides explored ways to enhance their multi-faceted bilateral cooperation, with a focus on sectors critical to the future aspirations of the two countries.

The discussions emphasised the importance of strengthening economic ties by further leveraging the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) to enhance trade flows and investment opportunities.

The meeting was attended by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; and Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications.