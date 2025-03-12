Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Ramadan well-wishers

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, today received Ramadan well-wishers including Directors-General and senior officials of government entities at his Majlis in Nad Al Sheba, Dubai.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan exchanged Ramadan greetings with attendees and reflected on the essence of the month, highlighting compassion, unity, and the importance of strengthening family and community bonds.

He reaffirmed the UAE's values of generosity, tolerance, and giving, wishing prosperity and peace for all while emphasizing the nation’s commitment to a harmonious and inclusive society.

Sheikh Hamdan also highlighted the core teachings of islam, which emphasise helping others, fulfilling their needs, and easing their burdens. He stressed that leaders must set an example for their teams by dedicating themselves to their tasks while embodying mercy and cooperation.

During this blessed month, these values should drive ongoing efforts to enhance the quality and speed of public services, aiming for the highest standards of efficiency and excellence.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan also attended a lecture titled “The Upcoming Revolution in Human Health”, presented by Ed Schulak, founder of EdenRoc Research.

The reception was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai sports Council; H.H. Sheikh Majid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President, along with a number of ministers, senior officials, directors.