Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Speaker of Kyrgyz Parliament

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, received today Dastan Jumabekov, Speaker of the Supreme Council of Kyrgyzstan (Parliament), and the accompanying delegation.

Sheikh Hamdan welcomed the visiting guest to the UAE, and exchanged talks on a number of issues of interest to the two countries, especially ways to develop relations between the two sides in various fields.

Jumabekov expressed his appreciation for the warm welcome and highlighted the close cooperation and strong strategic partnership between the two countries while pointing out that the UAE is witnessing notable overall development.

The meeting was attended by Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, along with senior officials from both countries.