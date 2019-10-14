UrduPoint.com
Hamdan Bin Mohammed Receives UAE Team Participating In FIRST Global DXB Challenge

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 06:30 PM

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives UAE team participating in FIRST Global DXB Challenge

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation, on Monday received the UAE team participating in the 2019 FIRST Global DXB Challenge robotics event.

Dubai Future Foundation is organising the event under the theme ‘Ocean Opportunities’.

To be held for the first time outside the Americas, the event will bring together more than 1,500 youth from over 191 countries to collaborate, create and compete for a better future. The challenge focuses on developing robots to clean up the millions of tonnes of pollutants in the oceans produced mainly by factories, mismanaged sewage systems and marine activities.

Sheikh Hamdan affirmed that the UAE leadership is keen to develop educated youth, adding that the leadership places the highest priority on the development of the UAE’s human capital.

His Highness said, "Our brilliant minds are our real wealth and we are happy to see them competing in international competitions. We are proud of their achievements. A few days ago, we celebrated the safe return of the first Emirati astronaut Hazzaa Al Mansoori, who has set an example for dedication and hard work."

Sheikh Hamdan expressed his admiration for the achievements of the UAE team selected to participate in the international challenge. He stressed on the important role of schools and families in motivating and supporting students to think, innovate and apply their skills and knowledge in various fields of technology.

The Crown Prince wished the team the best for the competition and urged them to pursue their education and dreams. Members of the UAE team expressed their gratitude to His Highness for his encouragement and support.

