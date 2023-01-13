UrduPoint.com

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Reviews Outcomes Of Farmers’ Souq Initiative

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews outcomes of Farmers’ Souq initiative

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and Chairman of the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs, said Dubai is committed to harnessing all its capabilities to develop its agricultural sector, as part of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Raising local agricultural production is a key priority of the leadership as part of advancing sustainable development and improving the quality of life of citizens and residents of Dubai, the Crown Prince said. “Meeting consumer demand for local agricultural produce is vital to achieving the goals of our food security strategy,” His Highness added. He expressed confidence in the ability of UAE nationals to raise the productivity of the local agricultural sector.

His Highness’s remarks came as he was briefed about the second season of the Farmers’ Souq, being held at the Palm Parks, and the efforts of the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs to promote the initiative. A popular family attraction, the Farmers’ Souq launched by the Dubai Municipality is a free agricultural, social and investment platform that seeks to gather Emirati farmers under one roof to sell local produce directly to consumers.

His Highness met Emirati farmers participating in the Farmers’ Souq initiative and commended their efforts to provide high-quality agricultural produce to local consumers. He said such initiatives enable local farmers and small agricultural businesses to expand their customer base. Sheikh Hamdan noted that their success reflects the growing capabilities of the local agricultural sector and the progress of Dubai’s efforts to advance food security.

Dawoud Al-Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, highlighted the keenness of the UAE leadership to support the local agricultural sector and further promote its sustainability. The Municipality is committed to providing local farmers and home-based businesses with a free platform and logistics support to market their products, he said.

Open from 17:00 to 20:00 every Saturday at the Palm Parks, until 11th March, 2023, the Farmers’ Souq this season features over 50 kiosks displaying high-quality local Emirati farm produce including fruits, vegetables, dairy products, organic products, honey, dates, and herbal products.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Rashid Progress March Market Family All From

Recent Stories

Dubai, an attractive destination for ambitious ide ..

Dubai, an attractive destination for ambitious ideas and projects: Dubai Culture ..

4 minutes ago
 Dubai reinforces position as global hub for supery ..

Dubai reinforces position as global hub for superyachts with world-class infrast ..

49 minutes ago
 Pakistan Consul General to Los Angeles visits LCCI

Pakistan Consul General to Los Angeles visits LCCI

59 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif to get party leaders' recommendations ..

Nawaz Sharif to get party leaders' recommendations to return Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Rashid, nephew set free in Masjid-e-Nabvi h ..

Sheikh Rashid, nephew set free in Masjid-e-Nabvi hooliganism case

2 hours ago
 PM says Pakistan committed to further strengthen t ..

PM says Pakistan committed to further strengthen tie with UAE

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.