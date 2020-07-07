Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews preparations and protocols at Dubai Airport

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has said that Dubai is ready to welcome the world once again through its international airport and renew its role as a bridge between the east and west.

Sheikh Hamdan today visited Dubai International Airport, DXB, and expressed his appreciation for the efforts of various task forces working to ensure the smooth resumption of tourism flows and establish the highest levels of safety and security. "I have reviewed the procedures and protocols in place to welcome tourists back to Dubai. What we have seen clearly demonstrates Dubai comprehensive preparedness to welcome the world once again and resume international tourism. We have implemented the highest international safety standards to ensure the wellbeing of travellers and tourists," he said.

"Today, we are sending a message of hope to the world and beginning a fresh drive to create new success stories inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai," he added.

Sheikh Hamdan toured airport terminals and reviewed operational procedures being followed especially in the arrival terminals.

He met with senior officials and teams and thanked them for their dedication and efforts to ensure the airport’s readiness to welcome visitors from all over the world.

Dubai recently received the Safe Travels Stamp from the World travel and Tourism Council, which validates that it meets global health and hygiene protocols and has taken effective measures to ensure the health and safety of tourists and passengers.

Dubai airport has established comprehensive and effective measures to secure the health and wellbeing of passengers, prevent the spread of the coronavirus and provide the highest levels of safety in the airport’s facilities.

President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and CEO of Emirates Group H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum; Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Dubai Abdulla Al Basti; Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police Lt. Gen Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri; Director-General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri and Director-General of Dubai's Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing Helal Saeed Al Marri accompanied Sheikh Hamdan during his visit.