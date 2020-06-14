UrduPoint.com
Hamdan Bin Mohammed Reviews Progress Of Work On AED2 Billion Dubai-Al Ain Road Improvement Project

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 07:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of the Executive Council, reviewed the progress of work on the AED2 billion Dubai-Al Ain Road Improvement Project. H.H. Sheikh Hamdan also opened new flyovers at the intersection of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Dubai-Al Ain Road.

Aligned with Dubai’s strategic transport plan, the project underscores Dubai’s keenness to pursue vital projects supporting the economy. The Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, opened four bridges spanning 2,600 metres at the junction of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Dubai-Al Ain Road of two lanes in each direction to further enhance smooth traffic movement in all directions. It also opened a two lane 220-metre bridge at the junction of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Road and Dubai-Al Ain Road along with two connecting roads facilitating U-Turns for motorists coming from Dubai.

Upon arrival at the intersection of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road and Dubai-Al Ain Road, Sheikh Hamdan was received by Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of RTA. Sheikh Hamdan was briefed by Al Tayer on the Dubai-Al Ain Project, aimed at improving traffic flow, enhancing the link with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, the Emirates Road and the Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street.

The improvements serve existing and future projects on both sides of the Dubai-Al Ain Road and double the road’s capacity from 6,000 to 12,000 vehicles per hour per direction. The project will also cut the journey time on Dubai-Al Ain Road, from Bu Kadra junction to Emirates Road junction, from 16 to 8 minutes. Benefiting 1.5 million people, the project will eliminate tailbacks that used to extend two kilometres.

Al Tayer explained that the total capacity of bridges at the junction of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Dubai-Al Ain Road will increase to 36,000 vehicles per hour per direction, which will streamline traffic movement from Al Qusais on the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road in the direction of Al Ain.

RTA has opened four flyovers of two lanes in each direction extending 2,600 metres at the junction of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Dubai-Al Ain Road to ensure free traffic flow in all directions at the junction. It also previously developed a bridge on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road to enable the widening of Dubai-Al Ain Road from three to six lanes in each direction and constructed service roads on both sides of the Road.

It also completed the construction of a 220-metre bridge of two lanes on the junction of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street and Dubai-Al Ain Road to create a U-Turn for motorists coming from Dubai.

The improvement of the Dubai-Al Ain Road Project extends 17 km from the intersection of Dubai-Al Ain Road with Emirates Road to the intersection of Bu Kadra with Ras Al Khor Street. It covers the construction of service roads on both sides to boost traffic safety. Overall, the project includes six junctions to improve the traffic flow and serve communities on both sides of the road such as the Silicon Oasis, Dubailand, Liwan, Meydan and Dubai Design District. Flyovers extend 6,600 metres and ramps extend 4,900 metres in total.

Work is currently underway at the intersection of the Dubai-Al Ain Road with Emirates Road, the Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, Nad Al Sheba Road, Al Meydan Road, Ras Al Khor Street and the intersection between Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Dubai-Al Ain Road.

The project works include the construction of other junctions including the intersection with Emirates Road and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street. It also includes linking the existing Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street and its extension, which was opened in March 2018 with a flyover of four lanes in each direction crossing Dubai-Al Ain Road that can be widened to five lanes in future. The existing flyover will be upgraded to serve the traffic from Dubailand Westwards to Dubai-Al Ain in the direction of Dubai. A flyover will be constructed to serve the traffic from Dubai heading northwards to the Academic City and Dubai Silicon Oasis. The project also includes the development of service roads on both sides of the road and U-Turns to serve other movements and development projects.

The project supports the development of Nad Al Sheba to serve traffic on the Dubai-Al Ain Road from and to Nad Al Sheba area, in addition to improvements to inward and outward surface roads in the area. Also included in the project is the Al Meydan Street’s junction with Dubai-Al Ain Road and the work to link it with Al Manama Street. A flyover of four lanes in each direction will be constructed to link Al Meydan Street and Al Manama Street. The existing bridge on Al Meydan Road and Dubai-Al Ain Road will be upgraded to serve Meydan development projects.

