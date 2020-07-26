Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews results of public satisfaction survey on Dubai’s response to COVID-19 pandemic

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jul, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, said Dubai and the UAE adopted a proactive approach in dealing with the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, guided by the forward-looking vision of Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said Dubai’s constructive and swift response to the COVID-19 crisis was focused on ensuring the safety of citizens, residents and visitors, and defusing the negative economic impact of the crisis.

The Crown Prince’s remarks came during a meeting with members of the Dubai Government Excellence Programme at the offices of the Executive Council of Dubai. Secretary-General of the Executive Council Abdulla Al Basti and Dr. Hazza Alneaimi, the Coordinator General of the Dubai Government Excellence Programme were present at the meeting.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on the Public Satisfaction Survey on Dubai’s COVID-19 Response conducted by the Dubai Government Excellence Programme.

The results of the survey showed that 89 percent of the public were satisfied with the changes made to government services to ensure the public could continue accessing them even at the height of the crisis, while 88 percent expressed satisfaction with the precautionary measures put in place to ensure the safety of individuals and the community at large. As much as 87 percent of respondents expressed satisfaction with measures taken to ensure economic sustainability and business continuity. Dubai’s COVID-19 response received an overall public satisfaction rate of 88 percent.

Sheikh Hamdan emphasised that the results of the survey reflect the government’s strategic and comprehensive response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the relentless efforts of all frontline government entities and private institutions to ensure the health, safety and wellbeing of the Dubai community.