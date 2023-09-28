Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews strategic plans of Dubai Civil Defense

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, commended the strategic plans of Dubai Civil Defence (DCD) during his visit to the department’s General Directorate, where he was received by Lieutenant General Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi, Director-General of DCD, along with his deputies and senior officials and department directors.

Sheikh Hamdan reviewed the strategic objectives and operational efficiencies that DCD seeks to achieve by 2026 to further build its global leadership and reputation. He took an appraisal of DCD’s plan of action to ensure future readiness through efforts such as implementing specialised strategies for sustainable infrastructure, promoting innovations in industries pertaining to the civil defence sector, enhancing the competitiveness of services, as well as its talent development plan known as ‘997’. All these elements are aligned with the DCD’s overall future 2023-2026 strategy aimed at ensuring the highest levels of safety and security across Dubai.

Lauding the services of DCD personnel on the occasion, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said, “The Dubai Civil Defense team places the highest priority on safety and security and works tirelessly to serve the nation. They are dedicated to ensuring the well-being of our citizens, residents and visitors with the utmost commitment and diligence.”

Key aspects of the transformative agenda for 2026 include showcasing Dubai Civil Defense as a global reference point for best practices and innovations in public safety, the establishment of sustainable and advanced infrastructure, digital preparedness for the future, and a highly flexible and exemplary response plan to risks and crises.

Furthermore, this agenda features smart, sustainable structures to boost safety and specialised equipment sporting the ‘Made in Dubai’ tag, in addition to an ambitious, competitive strategy to position Dubai as the world's leading city in terms of safety.

The strategic context for Dubai Civil Defense (DCD) 2026 also encompasses exemplary emergency response, risk mitigation, assured leadership, competitiveness and the efficient utilisation of resources.

Dubai Civil Defense aims to achieve all of its strategic objectives and sustain economic growth, thus enhancing the emirate's leadership and competitiveness on the global stage.

During the visit, Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on some of the critical transformative smart initiatives at Dubai Civil Defense, including the Dubai Civil Defense Preparedness Programme, the Smart Environmental Readiness Programme, and the digital makeover in terms of incident management.

He was also updated on DCD’s Primary performance metrics exemplified by remarkable enhancements in performance and outstanding outcomes in global competitiveness. These include achievements in reducing the incidence of fires, fatalities and injuries per 100,000 individuals. Furthermore, the results of the National Quality of Life Strategy survey for firefighting services 2022 were also evaluated.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed also met with children of Civil Defense martyrs. He said, “We will remember with pride all the brave Dubai Civil Defense personnel who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty while trying to protect people’s lives and property.”

The children shared their immense pride in the noble legacy and selfless sacrifice of their fathers in the service of the nation.