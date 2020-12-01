Hamdan bin Mohammed says clear vision of the founding fathers was key for UAE’s success

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Dec, 2020) Dubai Crown Prince His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said the vision of the UAE’s leadership that blended the love of the nation with patriotism, have turned the idiom of "union is strength" into a reality that we reap its fruits nowadays.

In a statement to 'Nation Shield,' the UAE Armed Forces magazine, on the occasion of the UAE's 49th National Day, Sheikh Hamdan said the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan saw at the time that the union was the right way to confront the challenges that faced the region back then; which led to laying the foundation for an ambitious nation.

H.H. said the founding fathers have put on the world map an ambitious nation that would be a partner in building the future... and today, their ambitions have become a reality, as the UAE today is one of the fastest growing nation in the world.