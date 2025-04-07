Hamdan bin Mohammed set to embark on official visit to India tomorrow

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, will embark on an official visit to India tomorrow.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan will hold talks with senior Indian officials to explore ways to enhance bilateral cooperation and strengthen partnerships across various strategic sectors.

The visit underscores the UAE leadership’s strategy of building strategic alliances with key international partners to foster growth, drive innovation and enhance collaboration across vital sectors.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan will be accompanied by a high-level delegation that includes H.

H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports; Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; and Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications.

The delegation also includes a number of senior officials and leaders representing different economic sectors.