Hamdan Bin Mohammed Shares Iftar With National Service Recruits In Abu Dhabi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2025 | 01:47 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 18th March, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, shared Iftar with national service recruits at the Sweihan Training Centre in Abu Dhabi today. The event was attended by Major General Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, along with several senior officers and officials.
H.H.’s visit to the training centre during the Holy Month coincides with the ‘Year of Community,’ which seeks to reinforce the spirit of national unity and foster a renewed sense of belonging and responsibility among the nation’s youth.
H.H. Sheikh Hamdan praised the high levels of discipline and dedication exhibited by the recruits, stressing that national service is a cornerstone of a strong national defence system, instilling in the youth the values of loyalty, belonging, and sacrifice as epitomised by the UAE Armed Forces. He also appreciated the commitment, determination and perseverance displayed by the young recruits while turning out for national service, noting that they represent the future of the nation and its strong shield.
H.H. stated: “The recruits embody the spirit of selfless service to the nation, and the skills and experiences they acquire during their training contribute to preparing a generation capable of facing challenges confidently and actively contributing to the nation’s quest for ever greater progress and stability.”
H.H. said that national service is not merely a duty, but a tremendous honour and responsibility that requires unwavering dedication and the readiness to place everything one holds dear on the line for the sake of the nation. “We are proud of the UAE youth’s loyalty, discipline, and dedication to the national cause. Their patriotic spirit safeguards our Union’s achievements, ensuring the UAE’s flag flies high with pride,” he said.
At the conclusion of the event, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan wished the young recruits all success in carrying out their duties with distinction under the able leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.
