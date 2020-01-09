Hamdan bin Mohammed signs final Hope Probe piece destined for Mars

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2020) The Dubai Crown Prince has said that the Hope probe, part of the UAE Hope Mars Mission, represents a message of optimism for a better future.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, Chairman of Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre and the General Supervisor of the Hope Probe, said the Emiratis building the probe are an inspiring model, challenging the impossible for the good of the UAE, the region and the world.

Sheikh Hamdan’s remarks came as met the Emirates Mars Mission team, during which he signed the final piece of a UAE-built probe destined for Mars. The Hope probe was previously signed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

His Highness said that the Hope Probe reflects the UAE's efforts in enabling people and empowering them with science and knowledge to build the present and the set a path for the future. He also said that Emiratis are able to effectively participates in the efforts to develop human knowledge, and use sciences and researches in the service humanity, and promote UAE competitiveness across the sectors.

Sheikh Hamdan also praised the efforts of the Hope Probe’s team, where he called upon local and Arab youth to continue their scientific journey and work hard to positivitly contribute in building the future of humanity, and promote life quality of communities, as well as economic development that is based on knowledge and innovation.

The signed metal piece will be attached to the probe, which will be used to study the atmosphere on Mars and is set to blast off for the Red Planet this year in a historic mission for the UAE.

The Hope Probe mission, also called the Emirates Mars Mission, is the first by any Arab or Muslim-majority country.

It will take seven to nine months for the probe to reach Mars and will arrive in the same year the UAE celebrates its 50th anniversary since unification.

The probe was designed and developed by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre but funded and supervised by the UAE Space Agency. The team behind the Hope Probe includes 7 departments, of 150 engineers and researchers.

Hope will become one of three probes orbiting Mars. The other two are already in place.

The UAE probe will study how the upper and lower layers interact with one another, providing the first complete picture of the planet’s atmosphere. It will also help to create a picture of how the seasons on Mars are affected by the light of the Sun.

The spacecraft will then collect two years' worth of scientific data, with an optional two-year extension that would take the mission into 2025.