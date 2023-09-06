Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University opens registrations for H-preneurs platform

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2023) Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) opened registrations for H-preneurs, a platform dedicated to support aspiring entrepreneurs to transform their creative ideas into innovative startups.

The announcement comes in line with the steadfast commitment of HBMSU to encourage learners to enter the realm of entrepreneurship and empower them to adopt a culture of innovation. The registrations for the new batch will be open till 30th September, 2023.

The Primary goal of H-preneurs platform is to empower learners and foster their entrepreneurial ambitions by ensuring comprehensive guidance throughout their professional journey. The platform equips learners with necessary tools and methods to transform their concepts into real-world projects. The platform’s objectives are backed by its innovative academic content and broad network of experienced mentors, professionals and experts. It also actively supports participants in developing a resilient relationship with potential investors.

Dr.

Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of HBMSU, said, “We, at HBMSU, are dedicated to empowering Learner and equipping them with necessary tools for excellence in alignment with our unwavering commitment to realise the UAE 2031 vision. Additionally, we aim to foster innovation and technology-driven education by providing a holistic educational experience that caters to the diverse needs of learners, nurtures their academic and professional development, hones their skills and directs them towards innovation and creativity, all in line with the goals set by our wise leadership to attain sustainable development. We assure to offer complete support for the youth to succeed in their goals and curate projects that bring sustainable development in the UAE and beyond.”

HBMSU has set its key objective in empowering and guiding young people towards attaining their personal and professional goals. The H-preneurs platform contributes significantly towards this objective by encouraging a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship among youth across the UAE.