Hamdan bin Mohammed: Solidarity displayed by social stakeholders in the face of the COVID-19 crisis will be remembered by generations to come

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, said the Dubai community, including both citizens and residents, have played an invaluable role in fighting the COVID-19 outbreak. The keenness of the community to contribute in times of crises has always been an integral part of Dubai’s social ethos, he said.

"The solidarity displayed by various social stakeholders in Dubai in the face of the COVID-19 crisis will be remembered by generations to come. The remarkable cohesiveness demonstrated by the community and their commitment to meet their social responsibilities is something the world will recognise as an example of how a progressive society should respond to a crisis like this," Sheikh Hamdan said.

His Highness expressed his appreciation to the team members of the Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19 for their efforts to facilitate community contributions to alleviate the economic, social, and health challenges posed by the outbreak.

"We thank all those who contributed to this collective effort including individuals, corporates, charities and various other organisations that helped weather the challenges brought by the crisis," His Highness said.

The Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19 has channeled more than AED343 million worth of humanitarian aid since its inception in April. Launched in April by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, the Fund seeks to support humanitarian efforts to support people affected by the pandemic in Dubai.

By forging effective partnerships between government entities, charity organisations and the private sector, the initiative aims to generate donations to mitigate challenges arising from the crisis.

Dr. Hamad Al Sheikh Ahmed Al Shaibani, Director General of IACAD, said that the leadership’s support and their keenness to maximise the positive impact of the Fund inspired the team in its efforts. Their support encouraged the team to find new ways of channeling social contributions to affected segments of society.

The current crisis has had a strong impact on society, but by rising to the occasion to bring relief to the people affected by it, we have been able to create positive outcomes, His Excellency said.

The Fund, along with humanitarian organisations like the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, Beit Al Khair Society, Easa Saleh Al Gurg Charity Foundation, Tarahum Charity Foundation, Dubai Cares and Dar Al Ber Society, extended valuable support to the relentless efforts waged to bring relief to people impacted by the pandemic.

The healthcare sector has been one of the key beneficiaries of the support extended by the Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19. In coordination with government entities, charities and community members, the Fund supported medical tests for underprivileged people and provision of medical and protective equipment.