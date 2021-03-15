Hamdan bin Mohammed surprises HBMSU graduates with congratulatory message during virtual graduation ceremony

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2021) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and President of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU), the university today celebrated the graduation of the 10th and 11th batches of its Master’s, Bachelor’s, and Diploma students from its school of business and Quality Management, School of e-Education, and School of Health and Environmental Studies.

Lt. Gen. Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Police and General Security in Dubai and Chairman of the board of Governors of HBMSU; and Members of the Board of Governors, attended the ceremony.

The university also held the graduation of its first PhD learners during the virtual ceremony, which is the first of its kind in the middle East and East Africa region to use the latest innovations in film production technology. With its use of advanced technologies, the event set a new benchmark for virtual university graduation ceremonies in a post-COVID-19 world.

The HBMSU graduation event, which was broadcast live on various digital channels, was attended by VIPs and dignitaries including Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of HBMSU, and Members of the HBMSU’s Board of Governors. Faculty and administrative staff, learners and their parents, were also present.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum sent a surprise e-mail message to the 516 female and male graduates: "So happy to share in the excitement of your graduation day, it is my pleasure to assure you that your HBMSU is very proud of you, and your well-deserved success. Best wishes for a bright future." The graduates expressed their happiness at H.H.’s message, which reflected the leadership’s keenness to enhance the morale, scholarship and creativity of the youth.

The first batch of PhD graduates included eight learners, of whom three were from the School of Business and Quality Management; three from the School of Health and Environmental Studies; and two from the School of e-Education. A total of 360 Master’s degree, 146 Bachelor’s degree and several Diploma learners received their certificates virtually through blockchain technology. HBMSU is the first Arab university to adopt this advanced technology to enable graduates to share their academic certificates and degrees on their social media platforms or with other higher education institutions anytime, anywhere.

Lt. Gen. Tamim expressed his gratitude to Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed for his unremitting support and leadership, which have contributed greatly to enhancing HBMSU’s global standing. He praised His Highness for his help in making HBMSU a beacon of knowledge and science for younger generations.

He congratulated all the graduates, saying: "We celebrate the accomplishment of our graduates today.

All of you reflect HBMSU’s commitment to producing entrepreneurs rather than job seekers and transforming you into a great force driving the country’s advancement. This is in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to invest in the country’s young talent, who represent the UAE’s most important asset. We will continue to adopt new methodologies and smart tools to further boost talent development, build specialised skills, and ensure that our young people are qualified to effectively drive growth and advancement," he said.

"In today’s ceremony, we witnessed the graduation of the first group of PhD holders in several academic disciplines. We congratulate them on successfully obtaining this prestigious qualification. It shows that HBMSU offers higher education opportunities to those aspiring to continue their studies, in line with its bid to provide the community with highly qualified specialists, support scientific research, and cement the university’s academic leadership. The unique virtual ceremony is aligned with HBMSU’s commitment to foster a culture of smart learning in the country and the region. In February 2019, our university pioneered online graduation ceremonies that leveraged advanced technologies and innovations."

Already a pioneer in smart learning, HBMSU has been achieving major successes and milestones in higher education development for almost two decades. "HBMSU has been investing for nearly two decades in smart learning to spread the culture of lifelong learning in the UAE. Today, HBMSU has reaped the benefits of its efforts through our 516 elite graduates, who are equipped to turn the UAE’s ambitious aspirations into a reality," Lt. Gen. Tamim said.

The unique graduation ceremony is the first in the Middle East and East Africa region to use advanced film production techniques within an environment equipped with 3D and ultra-high-definition (4K) technologies. Advanced cameras, interactive screens, a high-tech studio, animation, and stop-motion technology were utilised for the event. The ceremony was broadcast on a custom landing page dedicated to the end user. The page had a live feed, engagement content, and a sharing feature. Users could chat, comment, or send emojis. The ‘360 Gallery’ introduced during the virtual graduation ceremony showcased the graduates and their scientific and academic achievements.

Out of the total graduates, 379 were from the School of Business and Quality; 107 were from the School of Health and Environmental Studies; and 30 from the School of E-education.