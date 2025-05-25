Hamdan bin Mohammed to embark on official visit to Oman leading high level delegation

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, is set to begin an official visit to the Sultanate of Oman tomorrow, leading a high-level delegation.

During the visit, H.H. will meet with His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Sultan of Oman, and hold discussions with senior Omani officials aimed at enhancing cooperation and reinforcing the longstanding bonds between the two countries.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan will be accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and Chairman of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ); and H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority.

Also accompanying Sheikh Hamdan during the visit will be Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi is the Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Application; Maryam bint Ahmed Al Hammadi, Minister of State; Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers; Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai; Lieutenant General Talal Belhoul Al Falasi, President of Dubai’s State Security Department; Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, Chairman and CEO of DP World, and Chairman of the Dubai International Chamber of Commerce.

