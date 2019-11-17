Hamdan bin Mohammed tours Dubai Airshow

UrduPoint.com
Sun 17th November 2019 | 11:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, visited today the main exhibition area of Dubai Airshow 2019 at Dubai World Central.

Sheikh Hamdan toured the exhibition and was briefed about the latest aeronautical technologies both of the civil and military aviation.

He was given a whistle-stop tour of the stands on display at the Airshow.

Sheikh Hamdan praised the level of participation of local and international firms, and welcome participants and visitors to the show, which become the third-largest event in the world dedicated to the aviation industry.

Some 1,300 companies from 160 countries, are participating in the event, where 165 civilian and military aircraft are on display from 17th-21st November.

