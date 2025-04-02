Hamdan Bin Mohammed Visits Reserve Forces Command In Abu Dhabi
Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2025 | 08:15 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, today visited the Reserve Forces Command in Abu Dhabi, and reviewed their readiness and outstanding achievements in enhancing the nation’s defence capabilities.
During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied by Major General Staff Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, along with a number of senior officials.
Sheikh Hamdan praised the Reserve Forces for their readiness and efficiency, highlighting their crucial role in supporting the Armed Forces and ensuring security and stability. He also recognised their dedication to serving the nation.
At the end of the visit, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan expressed pride in the organisation and extended his best wishes for its continued success in serving the nation, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.
