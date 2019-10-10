Hamdan bin Mohammed visits stands of government entities at GITEX2019

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, said that excellence is at the heart of Dubai’s efforts to enhance government services.

"These efforts are guided by the vision of Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum."

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said that Dubai’s experience has inspired governments across the world seeking to improve their efforts to serve their societies and meet people’s aspirations and needs. His Highness also said that UAE government entities, both local and Federal, consider the happiness of society their top priority.

Sheikh Hamdan's remarks came as he visited the 39th GITEX Technology Week, which concluded today at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The event featured 4,500 companies representing 100 countries. Sheikh Hamdan toured the exhibition area and reviewed a number of initiatives and projects showcased by government entities.

Sheikh Hamdan praised the efforts of government entities and their efforts to keep pace with technological development by adopting the latest advances such as blockchain, artificial intelligence and the internet of things. By harnessing new technology, they have sought to improve the efficiency of government work and achieve the ambitions of Dubai and the UAE to ensure high scores in various global competitiveness rankings.

Sheikh Hamdan started his tour with a visit to the Smart Dubai stand that had the theme of ‘From Paper to Paperless’. Director General of Smart Dubai Dr. Aisha bint Buti bin Bisher briefed His Highness about the progress of Dubai Paperless Strategy 2021, as part of which 15 Dubai Government entities successfully reduced their consumption of paper by 74 million pieces a year, saving 3.

5 million hours and AED335 million in the process.

A total of 25 government entities have now joined the effort, pledging to cut their paper consumption in the near future. In line with its efforts to implement the Strategy’s second pillar, Smart Dubai showcased an ecosystem of smart, integrated services at GITEX via the DubaiNow application, which now offers 88 services through integrated customer journeys. This initiative has helped reduce the number of times individuals need to travel to customer service centres annually from 23 to 9, saving 28 hours per year.

Sheikh Hamdan also visited the Dubai Police stand where Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, briefed him about key projects currently being executed by Dubai Police including the world's first floating Smart Police Station. The facility will help sea users and residents of The World islands access Dubai Police’s services. His Highness also reviewed 'Eye of the Police', part of Dubai Police's new Artificial Intelligence systems and programmes that aim to fight crimes and ensure safety.

Sheikh Hamdan also visited the stand of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai where he was briefed by Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, about the innovative services and projects GDRFA offers, including the Smart Travel initiative.

His Highness concluded his tour with a visit to the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority’s stand, where he was briefed about key projects TRA is currently working on including its strategy for fourth industrial revolution technologies and internet of things among others.