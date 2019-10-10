UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Visits Stands Of Government Entities At GITEX2019

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 08:30 PM

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits stands of government entities at GITEX2019

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, said that excellence is at the heart of Dubai’s efforts to enhance government services.

"These efforts are guided by the vision of Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum."

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said that Dubai’s experience has inspired governments across the world seeking to improve their efforts to serve their societies and meet people’s aspirations and needs. His Highness also said that UAE government entities, both local and Federal, consider the happiness of society their top priority.

Sheikh Hamdan's remarks came as he visited the 39th GITEX Technology Week, which concluded today at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The event featured 4,500 companies representing 100 countries. Sheikh Hamdan toured the exhibition area and reviewed a number of initiatives and projects showcased by government entities.

Sheikh Hamdan praised the efforts of government entities and their efforts to keep pace with technological development by adopting the latest advances such as blockchain, artificial intelligence and the internet of things. By harnessing new technology, they have sought to improve the efficiency of government work and achieve the ambitions of Dubai and the UAE to ensure high scores in various global competitiveness rankings.

Sheikh Hamdan started his tour with a visit to the Smart Dubai stand that had the theme of ‘From Paper to Paperless’. Director General of Smart Dubai Dr. Aisha bint Buti bin Bisher briefed His Highness about the progress of Dubai Paperless Strategy 2021, as part of which 15 Dubai Government entities successfully reduced their consumption of paper by 74 million pieces a year, saving 3.

5 million hours and AED335 million in the process.

A total of 25 government entities have now joined the effort, pledging to cut their paper consumption in the near future. In line with its efforts to implement the Strategy’s second pillar, Smart Dubai showcased an ecosystem of smart, integrated services at GITEX via the DubaiNow application, which now offers 88 services through integrated customer journeys. This initiative has helped reduce the number of times individuals need to travel to customer service centres annually from 23 to 9, saving 28 hours per year.

Sheikh Hamdan also visited the Dubai Police stand where Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, briefed him about key projects currently being executed by Dubai Police including the world's first floating Smart Police Station. The facility will help sea users and residents of The World islands access Dubai Police’s services. His Highness also reviewed 'Eye of the Police', part of Dubai Police's new Artificial Intelligence systems and programmes that aim to fight crimes and ensure safety.

Sheikh Hamdan also visited the stand of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai where he was briefed by Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, about the innovative services and projects GDRFA offers, including the Smart Travel initiative.

His Highness concluded his tour with a visit to the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority’s stand, where he was briefed about key projects TRA is currently working on including its strategy for fourth industrial revolution technologies and internet of things among others.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Internet World Police Technology Police Station UAE Dubai Visit Rashid Progress Event From Government Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler unveils historical, literary works i ..

54 seconds ago

Debrief Of Pakistan Navy’s Operational exercise ..

30 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler reviews plans, strategies of Abu Dhabi ..

31 minutes ago

Dept working speedily to bring reforms in transpor ..

5 minutes ago

EU Approves $33Mln as Micro-Financial Assistance t ..

5 minutes ago

At Least 3 People Killed, 52 Wounded in Turkish Bo ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.