Hamdan bin Mohammed welcomes participants to DAIS Conference and Exhibition

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai’s Executive Council and the Dubai Sports Council, has welcomed the participants of the inaugural Dubai Artificial Intelligence, AI, in Sports, DAIS, Conference and Exhibition, which is set to kick off tomorrow at the Dubai World Trade Centre’s Sheikh Rashid Hall.

Organised under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan by Dubai Sports Council, DSC, under the theme, "Together We Make the Future of Sports", the two-day event brings together top decision-makers from the world of sport and leading Names from the world of AI for discussions on the scope of AI’s ability to enhance every facet of the global sports industry.

Welcoming the participants to Dubai, one of the world’s leading incubators of innovation and future technology in the world, Sheikh Hamdan said, "His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said that in Dubai, we do not wait for the future, but we create it.

"Inspired by his words, we are pleased to see Dubai Sports Council bringing together the world’s leading innovators from the world of AI and robotics, and top decision-makers from the sphere of sports to share their insights and showcase their expertise.

"The presence of these experts here is a great opportunity for those working in our sports sector to take a peek into the future of sports and learn about futuristic sports-related technologies available around different countries of the world.

Mattar Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, thanked Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his support for the development of science and technology and for inspiring generations to take up the challenge of creating the future here in Dubai.

He also thanked Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed for spreading the message of sports and physical activity through his generous patronage and personal endeavours, and his visionary leadership of Dubai Sports Council.

He added, "His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has put UAE on the march into the future by making the people of the country realise their true potential, inspiring them through his vision for the UAE, for this region and the world at large.

"H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed has shown how sports is an important sector that has a direct impact on the health, happiness and well-being of the community. He has encouraged millions to embrace a physically active lifestyle.

"Inspired by their leadership, we are pleased to host DAIS, one of the first conferences and exhibitions of its kind, which will benefit and help shape the future of the sports sector.

"We have ministers from different countries attending. We have some of the biggest names and trendsetters from the world of robotics and AI coming. Leading AI companies from around the globe will be here to showcase their latest products and innovations."