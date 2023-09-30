Open Menu

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Witnesses Graduation Of Third Cohort Of Dubai Future Experts Programme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2023 | 09:00 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2023) DUBAI, 30th September, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council and Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, witnessed the graduation of candidates from the third cohort of the Dubai Future Experts Programme.
The Dubai Future Experts Program, developed by the Dubai Future Foundation in collaboration with The Executive Council of Dubai, prepares a group of future-focused experts in different sectors across Dubai’s government.

Dubai Future Experts is the first government programme in the world designed to develop and establish a network of future experts in various strategic sectors. The programme contributes to developing future research projects with the aim of making Dubai a leading city of the future.


His Highness said: “Our efforts to prepare and empower Emirati talent continue, and the results speak for themselves. The national skills we have built in the field of strategic foresight have become a core pillar in our approach to infusing foresight in decision making across government.

As Dubai plans to be the leading city of the future, we aim to be at the forefront of strategic sectors such as space, aviation, technology, science, engineering, energy, economy, arts and culture, to name a few.
“We launched the Dubai Future Experts Program four years ago to be an incubator for developing the mindset and skills of employees at Dubai government and to provide them with the tools they need to shape the future of their sectors.

As part of the journey, candidates work on identifying future scenarios and opportunities in order to prepare for upcoming transformations.”
His Highness noted that Dubai continues in its efforts to design the future in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who believes that today’s achievements are just the beginning of the journey to achieve Dubai’s objectives.
Launching the fourth cohort
Dubai Future academy also announced the launch of the fourth cohort of the Dubai Future Experts Program, calling on government entities in Dubai to register by October to benefit from this programme and become active contributors to shaping the future of Dubai.

The programme benefits government entities by upskilling employees and leaders with future skills and foresight tools to constantly explore and prepare for the future of Dubai.
Quality future projects
During the ceremony, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on a group of research projects, future scenarios as well as a set of recommendations that the members of the Dubai Future Experts Program worked on developing during their participation in the first and second levels of the programme.
Pivotal goals
The Dubai Future Experts Program aims to develop future thinking and foresight methodology in the government sector in a way that contributes to empowering government agencies with the tools necessary to explore and prepare for the future, as well as keep pace with rapid global changes.
Comprehensive programme
Participants in the third cohort of the Dubai Future Experts Program included middle and senior management employees.

They participated for a full year in a variety of training courses, coaching sessions and workshops that were supervised by a group of experts, scientists, CEOs and specialists in the field of foresight from all over the UAE and around the world.
Future skills
The programme contributed to developing participants’ skills in many fields, including horizon scanning, trend analysis, future-oriented research, developing future scenarios, analysis, and future storytelling techniques.
Future experts
The Dubai Future Experts Program has succeeded, during its three previous batches, in graduating strategic foresight experts in the field of government work in Dubai and preparing them to enrich the process of government advancement.

The programme encourages participants to employ their knowledge and experience to enhance the role of government entities in executing strategic and future plans in Dubai and preparing for global changes.

