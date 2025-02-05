Hamdan bin Mubarak discusses football cooperation with Kazakhstan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2025) Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Chairman of the UAE Football Association (UAEFA), received Najmedin Muhametaliuly, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the UAE, on Tuesday at the association's headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The two sides discussed various topics and the strong ties between the two friendly countries, in addition to exploring ways to enhance cooperation in sports, particularly football.