Hamdan bin Mubarak receives Oman Football Association President

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2023) Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, President of the UAE Football Association (UAEFA), today received Sheikh Salem bin Saeed Al Wahaibi, President of the Oman Football Association.

The meeting discussed ways of strengthening the cooperation between the two sides, including exchanging technical and administrative expertise and hosting training camps and friendly matches.

Al Wahaibi congratulated Sheikh Hamdan for assuming the presidency of UAEFA, wishing the new UAEFA board members success in their endeavours.

He also lauded the ongoing cooperation and coordination between the two associations.