Hamdan bin Rashid a model for love of country, hard work: Reem Al Hashemy

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2021) Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai, has said that Expo 2020 Dubai and its employees offer their sincere condolences to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and the Ruling Family, on the sad passing of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

In a message of condolences, Al Hashemy said, "We express our deep sorrow and sadness on the passing of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashed Al Maktoum. We join the rulers and people of the UAE as we pray for mercy for the late Sheikh Hamdan, and for him to be blessed with solace.

"The late Sheikh Hamdan was a model for love of country, hard work and great achievements. His name will forever be held in high esteem in the history of our dear nation," she concluded.